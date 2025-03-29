Watch: Hegseth Does Hilarious Trump Impression, Reveals 2 Things Trump Told Him Before Nomination

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth gifted viewers with a gut-busting impression of the president on Thursday.

Hegseth was visiting Andersen Air Force Base in Guam, according to The Washington Times.

Guam, being the westernmost U.S. territory in the Pacific, is critical in the event war with China erupts over Taiwan.

During his visit, Hegseth spoke about the task President Donald Trump gave him in becoming secretary of defense, but also included some humor to lighten the mood.

WARNING: The following video contains language some viewers may find offensive

SecDef Pete Hegseth does a Trump impression from Andersen Air Force Base in Guam 😂😂 “When the president asked me to do this job, he told me two things up front, among many. First, he said, [Trump impression] ‘Pete, you’re gonna have to be tough as …'” pic.twitter.com/mOGqbYeDHQ — Charlie Kirk (@charliekirk11) March 27, 2025

“He told me two things up front, amongst many,” Hegseth said.

“He said, ‘Pete, you’re gonna have to be tough as s**t,'” he told the audience in a gravelly Trump voice, with gesticulations that are a hallmark of the president’s speech.

Laughter can be heard in erupting from the audience as it was arguably one of the better Trump impressions, made all the more hilarious coming from a cabinet member.

Hegseth also took the time to explain the gravity of the task at hand in getting the military back on track after four disastrous years under former President Joe Biden.

“Number two: He said, ‘I need you, I want you to restore the warrior ethos to our military,” Hegseth said.

“Get it back to basics — warfighting, lethality, accountability, readiness, standards.”

On Jan. 27, Trump signed an executive order to ensure “Military Excellence and Readiness.”

Hegseth’s remarks in Guam reflect the vision Trump set out to achieve upon taking office.

Potential service members are clearly feeling confident in Trump. Hegseth boasted in a February post on the social media platform X in February that December 2024 saw the U.S. Army receive its best recruiting numbers in 12 years.

In January, it achieved its best numbers in 15 years.

With December being the last full month of the Biden presidency and Jan. 20th being Trump’s Inauguration Day, those numbers speak to the trust recruits have in Trump.

His November election victory was enough to restore faith in the military.

Hegseth’s Trump impression is just the icing on the cake. Surely, the president will get a laugh out of it too.

