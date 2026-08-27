Share
Commentary
Secretary of War Pete Hegseth pins a medal on Marine Gunnery Sgt. Jonathan Eby, right, during a Pentagon event Wednesday to honor Marines who were serving during the 2021 Abbey Gate bombing in Kabul, Afghanistan.
Commentary
Secretary of War Pete Hegseth pins a medal on Marine Gunnery Sgt. Jonathan Eby, right, during a Pentagon event Wednesday to honor Marines who were serving during the 2021 Abbey Gate bombing. Three U.S. Marines from Golf Company have had their valor awards formally upgraded to honor their heroism and lifesaving actions during the bombing at Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul, Afghanistan. (Andrew Harnik / Getty Images)

Watch: Hegseth Rights Another Biden Wrong - Upgrades Abbey Gate Heroes' Awards After Previous Admin Wrongly Downgraded Them

 By Randy DeSoto  August 27, 2026 at 4:16pm
Share

Secretary of War Pete Hegseth gave honor where honor was due to three soldiers who acted heroically following the suicide bombing attacks at Abbey Gate in Kabul, Afghanistan, in August 2021.

Fox News reported that the Pentagon brass downgraded the original award submissions, as the Biden administration sought to quickly put the Afghanistan pullout disaster in the rear-view mirror.

“For half a decade, this building allowed bureaucratic caution, or maybe politics, to stand in the way of proper recognition,” Hegseth said on Wednesday, the fifth anniversary of the Abbey Gate attack. “Today, on this milestone anniversary, we declare that those days are over.”

“For too long, leadership in this capital city failed to match that frontline courage with administrative backbone, inappropriately downgrading the original award submissions that these men rightfully deserved,” Hegseth said.

“By upgrading these awards, we are stating clearly that America’s warriors will be fiercely supported and our military’s lethal edge will not be compromised by deskbound bureaucracy or lawyers in the cheap seats,” he added.

Hegseth presented upgraded Bronze Star Medals with “V” devices for valor to Gunnery Sgt. Jonathan Eby and Lance Cpl. Jordan Houston. Cpl. Michael Gretzon received the Navy and Marine Corps Commendation Medal with a “V” device for valor.

The “V” device is used to recognize specific acts of heroism versus more general meritorious service in combat.

Assistant to the Secretary of War for Public Affairs Sean Parnell, who chairs the Afghanistan Withdrawal Special Review Panel, which is examining the Abbey Gate attack and the overall Afghanistan withdrawal, posted video from Wednesday’s ceremony with the men receiving their upgraded awards.

Marine Corps Commandant Gen. Eric Smith recounted at Wednesday’s ceremony that Eby, as soon as he regained his footing following the bomb blast that killed or wounded half his platoon, took command and rallied his remaining Marines to establish security and evacuate the wounded.

Houston, who was briefly knocked unconscious by the blast and was wounded by shrapnel, stayed at his post to provide cover for his fellow Marines and lifesaving medical treatment.

Related:
Fool Around, Find Out - Trump Cutting NATO's Access to Massive Amount of US Weapon Systems

And Gretzon was hit by shrapnel, which wounded his arm so severely that he applied his own tourniquet to stop the bleeding. After being bandaged up by medical personnel, he returned to his squad to help in the recovery effort until his platoon sergeant ordered him to the casualty collection point.

Hegseth said of the three men, “Rather than seeking cover, they stepped forward to secure the perimeter. They kept their fellow Marines focused and pulled the wounded to safety. Under direct fire, they risked their lives to protect their brothers and complete the evacuation.”

“Marines, on this fifth anniversary, your valor is now officially, permanently, and properly recognized,” he added. “You represent the very heart of peace through strength.”

How refreshing to have leadership at the War Department that honors true combat virtues like courage, loyalty, and honor.

Thankfully, it’s a far cry from the Biden years, when wokeness reigned supreme in the halls of the Pentagon.

Choose The Western Journal as your preferred source on Google and never miss reporting that defends truth, protects freedom, and advances Western civilization

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Randy DeSoto
Contributing Journalist
Randy DeSoto has written more than 4,000 articles for The Western Journal since he began with the company in 2015. He is a graduate of West Point and Regent University School of Law. He is the author of the book "We Hold These Truths" and screenwriter of the political documentary "I Want Your Money."
Randy DeSoto wrote and was the assistant producer of the documentary film "I Want Your Money" about the perils of Big Government, comparing the presidencies of Ronald Reagan and Barack Obama. Randy is the author of the book "We Hold These Truths," which addresses how leaders have appealed to beliefs found in the Declaration of Independence at defining moments in our nation's history. He has been published in several political sites and newspapers.

Randy graduated from the United States Military Academy at West Point with a BS in political science and Regent University School of Law with a juris doctorate.
Birthplace
Harrisburg, Pennsylvania
Nationality
American
Honors/Awards
Graduated dean's list from West Point
Education
United States Military Academy at West Point, Regent University School of Law
Books Written
We Hold These Truths
Professional Memberships
Virginia and Pennsylvania state bars
Location
Phoenix, Arizona
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Entertainment, Faith




Watch: Dems' New 'Anti-Zionism' Is Really Anti-Semitism, And It Only Takes 30 Seconds for Biggest Game Streamer in the World to Explain It
Local Pennsylvania Official Accuses Gov. Shapiro of Major 'Measles Deaths' Deception
Watch: Hegseth Rights Another Biden Wrong - Upgrades Abbey Gate Heroes' Awards After Previous Admin Wrongly Downgraded Them
Report: Purpose of CIA Director's Trip to Moscow Was to Deliver a Serious Warning to Russia
RFK Jr. Fact Checks Democratic Governor Who Claimed 'There Is No Fetal Tissue' in MMR Vaccine
See more...
Share
Tags:
, , , ,

Conversation