Parler Share
News

Watch: Helicopter Carrying Politicians Nosedives After Power Line Collision

 By Matthew Holloway  September 22, 2022 at 5:07pm
Parler Share

Two politicians and an aide plunged to the ground in a helicopter after their pilot struck power lines in southeastern Brazil on Wednesday.

Cellphone video captured the harrowing scene as the helicopter collided with the transmission lines and lost power, pitching down in an uncontrolled nosedive, the Daily Mail reported.

The helicopter crashed in a marshy area near a soccer field in the city of Engenheiro Caldas. A downed power line sparked a fire in the brush nearby.

All four people aboard the helicopter — a member of the Brazilian National Congress, a deputy mayor, a press secretary and the pilot — survived the wreck.

Trending:
Man Sues Lowe's Home Improvement After Shopping Trip Ends with Bloody Amputation

Hercílio Diniz, the congressman, was able to walk out of the wreckage and was hospitalized as a precautionary measure.


David Barraso, deputy mayor of the city of Governador Valadares, suffered fractured ribs and a collapsed lung and was placed in intensive care.

Pilot Fabiano Rufino also suffered a collapsed lung and is in stable condition at a hospital. Press secretary Luciano Viana escaped with minor injuries and is expected to be discharged soon.

The Mail reported that the helicopter was on approach to land at the soccer field for a campaign appearance by Diniz, who is running for re-election.

The Sun reported that the helicopter’s collision with the power lines caused a power outage in nearby municipalities.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , ,
Parler Share
Matthew Holloway
Senior Staff Writer
Matt Holloway is a millennial, constitutional, conservative commentator, content creator and writer. Matt covers politics, faith, history, national and global news.
Matt Holloway is a millennial, constitutional, conservative commentator, content creator and writer covering the Phoenix area market. Matt covers politics, faith, history and news. A thirty-five year old, happily married father of four: Matt was raised in New Jersey and moved to Arizona in 06'. When he's not writing, working or spending time with his family, Matt enjoys PC Gaming, Science Fiction and YouTube.




Elon Musk Hits Iran Regime with Devastating News: Protesters Now Have Access to Top Technology
Rachel Maddow's 'Glorified Understudy' Struggles in Demo - 'Hannity' Ahead 63% in Total Viewership
Record-Breaking Sniper: Watch New 'World Record' Shot - Nearly 4x Chris Kyle's Longest Kill Shot
Watch: Helicopter Carrying Politicians Nosedives After Power Line Collision
Watch: Fire Engulfs Oil Refinery - 2 Brothers Left Dead in Wake of Devastation
See more...

Conversation