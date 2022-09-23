Two politicians and an aide plunged to the ground in a helicopter after their pilot struck power lines in southeastern Brazil on Wednesday.

Cellphone video captured the harrowing scene as the helicopter collided with the transmission lines and lost power, pitching down in an uncontrolled nosedive, the Daily Mail reported.

The helicopter crashed in a marshy area near a soccer field in the city of Engenheiro Caldas. A downed power line sparked a fire in the brush nearby.

All four people aboard the helicopter — a member of the Brazilian National Congress, a deputy mayor, a press secretary and the pilot — survived the wreck.

Helicóptero que levava o deputado federal Hercílio Diniz (MDB-MG) cai na cidade de Engenheiro Caldas, em Minas Gerais. Aeronave teria se chocado com fios de alta tensão. Parlamentar estava em compromisso de campanha. Todos os ocupantes foram resgatados com vida, mas feridos. pic.twitter.com/X59oxEgmGC — Renato Souza (@reporterenato) September 21, 2022

Hercílio Diniz, the congressman, was able to walk out of the wreckage and was hospitalized as a precautionary measure.

Piloto e 2 assessores foram para o hospital

So o deputado *Hercilio Diniz saiu andando.https://t.co/NKKxszU2bv andando … pic.twitter.com/G54pK18g3P — Claudia Borin (@ClaudiaBorin) September 21, 2022



David Barraso, deputy mayor of the city of Governador Valadares, suffered fractured ribs and a collapsed lung and was placed in intensive care.

Pilot Fabiano Rufino also suffered a collapsed lung and is in stable condition at a hospital. Press secretary Luciano Viana escaped with minor injuries and is expected to be discharged soon.

The Mail reported that the helicopter was on approach to land at the soccer field for a campaign appearance by Diniz, who is running for re-election.

HELICÓPTERO COM POLÍTICOS CAI NA TARDE DESTA QUARTA FEIRA, EM MINAS GERAIS (MG). Um helicóptero caiu na tarde de hoje na cidade de Engenheiro Caldas. A aeronave transportava o Deputado Federal e candidato à reeleição, Hercílio Diniz, e o vice-prefeito de Governador Valadares. pic.twitter.com/stm1t9RQHz — Notícias Terê Oficial (@noticiastereOfc) September 22, 2022

The Sun reported that the helicopter’s collision with the power lines caused a power outage in nearby municipalities.

