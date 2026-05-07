Watch: Hero Dad With a Gun Takes on Carjacker Who Turned Out to Be an Illegal... and Is Now Dead

A Garland, Texas, father protected his family in a tense situation when a carjacker put his loved ones in danger.

On Wednesday, the New York Post reported that the altercation occurred Sunday after a driver crashed his car into two others about 18 miles from Dallas, Texas, on Highway 66 around 3:30 PM. The driver fled, running to a gas station to find a vehicle and escape the scene.

He found a white Chevy Impala in the parking lot of a shopping center, and a struggle ensued when he tried taking it.

Fox News national correspondent Brooke Taylor posted CCTV footage of the attempted carjacking to social media platform X.

KDFW corroborated Taylor’s captioning, which said the father shot the man and killed him. Per that outlet, police do not expect to file charges.

#FIRSTONFOX: New details- the carjacker shot and killed by a Texas father after trying to steal his car with his family inside was an illegal migrant. Garland Police tell me 30-year-old Jose Ramirez was here illegally from Mexico. Surveillance footage shows the father parked at a… pic.twitter.com/KNWdXQGrZh — Brooke Taylor (@Brooketaylortv) May 6, 2026

Garland Police Lt. Pedro Barineau commented on the matter, “That driver was defending himself and was fighting with that suspect. The car was occupied by several children as well as two other female adults,” per the New York Post.

“We are looking at this as a self-defense case,” he continued. “We’re also looking into why this suspect did what he did.”

The would-be carjacker’s identity was released Thursday by the New York Post — his name was Jose Ramirez, a 30-year-old illegal immigrant from Mexico. It’s unknown when he entered the country.

We have carjackers and other criminals native to this country, but the argument that we should allow more because we already have them is madness.

This story also serves as a reminder of how critical an armed society is for when danger presents itself.

A father could have lost his family.

His children trusted him to protect them from the evils of this world. We do not know the other man’s intentions, but they do not appear to have been good.

Democrat politicians often dismiss arguments for American people arming themselves — “We have the police, why do we need firearms?”

This father could not wait for the police. He had to make a decision in that moment.

In a perfect world, we would not need guns.

But we do not live in that world. Evil is real, and there are people who want to hurt you and your family.

We can close our eyes to evil, but that only creates disaster when it comes around.

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