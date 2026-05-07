Share
Commentary
Cars in a shopping center.
Commentary
Cars in a shopping center. (andrewmedina / Getty Images)

Watch: Hero Dad With a Gun Takes on Carjacker Who Turned Out to Be an Illegal... and Is Now Dead

 By Samuel Short  May 7, 2026 at 7:55am
Share

A Garland, Texas, father protected his family in a tense situation when a carjacker put his loved ones in danger.

On Wednesday, the New York Post reported that the altercation occurred Sunday after a driver crashed his car into two others about 18 miles from Dallas, Texas, on Highway 66 around 3:30 PM. The driver fled, running to a gas station to find a vehicle and escape the scene.

He found a white Chevy Impala in the parking lot of a shopping center, and a struggle ensued when he tried taking it.

Fox News national correspondent Brooke Taylor posted CCTV footage of the attempted carjacking to social media platform X.

KDFW corroborated Taylor’s captioning, which said the father shot the man and killed him. Per that outlet, police do not expect to file charges.

Garland Police Lt. Pedro Barineau commented on the matter, “That driver was defending himself and was fighting with that suspect. The car was occupied by several children as well as two other female adults,” per the New York Post.

“We are looking at this as a self-defense case,” he continued. “We’re also looking into why this suspect did what he did.”

Related:
Border Patrol Raids Disney Cruise Ship, Finds Every Parent's Nightmare Lurking on Board - This Is What Dems Want Defunded

The would-be carjacker’s identity was released Thursday by the New York Post — his name was Jose Ramirez, a 30-year-old illegal immigrant from Mexico. It’s unknown when he entered the country.

We have carjackers and other criminals native to this country, but the argument that we should allow more because we already have them is madness.

This story also serves as a reminder of how critical an armed society is for when danger presents itself.

A father could have lost his family.

His children trusted him to protect them from the evils of this world. We do not know the other man’s intentions, but they do not appear to have been good.

Democrat politicians often dismiss arguments for American people arming themselves — “We have the police, why do we need firearms?”

This father could not wait for the police. He had to make a decision in that moment.

In a perfect world, we would not need guns.

But we do not live in that world. Evil is real, and there are people who want to hurt you and your family.

We can close our eyes to evil, but that only creates disaster when it comes around.

Choose The Western Journal as your preferred source on Google and never miss reporting that defends truth, protects freedom, and advances Western civilization

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.

Submit a Correction →



Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Samuel Short
Sam Short is an Assistant Professor of History with Motlow State Community College in Smyrna, Tennessee. He holds a BA in History from Middle Tennessee State University and an MA in History from University College London. The views expressed in his articles are his own and do not reflect the views or opinions of Motlow State Community College.




Winning: Before TN Redistricted Dems Out of Existence, Red State Said No to Pride Month, Declared June 'Nuclear Family Month'
Green Politician Wants to Limit Nursing Home Residents to 2.8 Oz of Meat per Week Due to Climate Change - That's Less Than 1 Big Mac ... Per Week
Watch: Katie Porter Left Glaring Furiously, Crowd Gasping After GOP Candidate's 2-Word Comment on Her Grasp of Motherhood
Watch: Hero Dad With a Gun Takes on Carjacker Who Turned Out to Be an Illegal... and Is Now Dead
Border Patrol Raids Disney Cruise Ship, Finds Every Parent's Nightmare Lurking on Board - This Is What Dems Want Defunded
See more...
Share
Tags:
, , , , , , , ,

Conversation