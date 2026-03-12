Share
Commentary
Former President Bill Clinton and former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton attend the inauguration of President Donald Trump in the Rotunda of the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 20, 2025, in Washington, D.C.
Commentary
Former President Bill Clinton and former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton attend the inauguration of President Donald Trump in the Rotunda of the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 20, 2025, in Washington, D.C. (Chip Somodevilla / Getty Images)

Watch: Hilarious Video of Bill Clinton Pushing Hillary Clinton Into Busy Intersection

 By Bryan Chai  March 12, 2026 at 3:00am
Share

Whatever one may think of the Clinton political dynasty, most people could probably agree that Hillary Clinton is one woman you wouldn’t want to cross.

(The more conspiratorial-minded among us could probably point to any number of mysterious deaths surrounding the former first family to reinforce that.)

Despite that fearsome reputation, there has been one man — still alive — who has repeatedly crossed Hillary Clinton without becoming a tinfoil hat meme.

And Bill Clinton was at it again on Tuesday.

A viral video this week showed Bill and Hillary Clinton walking the streets of New York City together. According to Fox News, the two were in the Big Apple to attend an event, and also to see their daughter, Chelsea.

Whatever the reason was, when they were done, Bill and Hillary were walking when the couple approached a busy intersection.

While figuring out when and how to cross, a giant mischievous grin appeared on Bill’s face as he appeared to push Hillary into a busy intersection, apparently trying to get her to jaywalk.

Hillary, promptly realizing that walking into a busy NYC intersection would be hazardous for the health of a woman half her age, pulled back and scolded Bill, “No, no, no, no, no. Don’t do that. Don’t do that.”

“That’s not a good idea,” Bill said “with a grin,” as Fox News described the exchange.

The two would eventually cross the street without incident. You can watch the viral clip for yourself below:

Related:
Watch: Scott Jennings Calls on Internet to Fact-Check His CNN Colleague's Insane Claim About Pete Hegseth

Look, obviously, nobody is going to file this incident in the same category of “whoopsies” as that time Bill Clinton had an intern in the Oval Office.

But it still paints a fascinating picture of what many critics often describe as a “marriage of political convenience.”

For longtime Clinton watchers, the exchange almost felt like a tiny snapshot of the political partnership Americans have been observing for more than three decades. Bill, flashing that famous grin, nudging things in a direction he probably knows he shouldn’t — and Hillary immediately shutting it down with the sort of icy demeanor that has terrified her own staff.

Of course, the Clintons have spent years insisting theirs is just a perfectly normal marriage.

But the public has also spent years watching it operate more like a carefully managed political arrangement — one built on shared ambition, strategic tolerance, and an almost supernatural ability to weather scandals that would sink most other couples.

So seeing Bill try to coax Hillary into jaywalking — only for her to scold him like a disobedient staffer — almost felt like a fitting metaphor for the Clinton brand. He pushes boundaries. She shuts things down with the warmth of a snowman. Everyone else standing nearby just tries not to get dragged into their mess.

In the end, the two managed to cross the street without incident, which may be the most drama-free Clinton crossing the American public has witnessed in quite some time.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , ,
Share
Bryan Chai
Sr. Editor / Sr. Writer
Bryan Chai has written news and sports for The Western Journal for more than five years and has produced more than 1,300 stories. He specializes in the NBA and NFL as well as politics.
Bryan Chai has written news and sports for The Western Journal for more than five years and has produced more than 1,300 stories. He specializes in the NBA and NFL as well as politics. He graduated with a BA in Creative Writing from the University of Arizona. He is an avid fan of sports, video games, politics and debate.
Birthplace
Hawaii
Education
Class of 2010 University of Arizona. BEAR DOWN.
Location
Phoenix, Arizona
Languages Spoken
English, Korean
Topics of Expertise
Sports, Entertainment, Science/Tech




US Military Plane Lost Amid 'Operation Epic Fury': US Central Command
Report: Veteran CBS Reporter Quit After Network Refused to Obsess Over Jan. 6 Anniversary
Actress Katherine Heigl Fires Back After She's Criticized for Attending Mar-a-Lago Event
Watch: Hilarious Video of Bill Clinton Pushing Hillary Clinton Into Busy Intersection
The 'Worst Mayor in America' Is Attempting a Political Comeback -- With a New Party
See more...

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.

Conversation