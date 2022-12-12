Watch: Hillary and Chelsea Clinton Panned for Cringeworthy 'Carpool Karaoke': '...As You Enter the Depths of Hell'

Election denier Hillary Clinton has made yet another desperate attempt to stay relevant with her appearance on the streaming television series “Carpool Karaoke” — and it’s cringeworthy by anyone’s definition.

“Carpool Karaoke: The Series,” is a spinoff from a recurring segment on “The Late Late Show,” hosted by James Corden, which involves various celebrities simulating themselves driving through residential neighborhoods while singing along and/or lip-syncing to various hit songs.

In the Clinton episode, which premiered Dec. 9, Hillary is joined by her self-important daughter Chelsea as well as has-been singer and actress Vanessa Williams and D-list “comedian” Amber Ruffin as they poorly sing along to Gloria Gaynor’s “I Will Survive.”

The footage is so difficult to stomach that Twitter users like Jack Posobiec are classifying watching the segment as the “Hillary Challenge”, which satirically involves attempting to watch the video without jumping out of a window.

Welcome to Hell https://t.co/nwEyMaDVYk — The Columbia Bugle 🇺🇸 (@ColumbiaBugle) December 9, 2022

One viewer, conservative commentator Nat Shupe, likened the video to an introduction to eternal damnation.

This is the video played on a loop as you enter the depths of hell. https://t.co/oEJUxBedcS — Nat 🇺🇸 (@NatShupe) December 9, 2022

Hillary appeared to be attempting to gain sympathy from viewers as she copes with her pain of having her rightful presidential election stolen by Donald Trump in 2016 by singing a song of female empowerment with her best girlfriends in the same spirit as dealing with a painful breakup.

“I Will Survive” is an ironic song choice for someone like Clinton, considering the number of suspicious deaths that have occurred over the years among those who’ve crossed Clinton and her husband, former President Bill Clinton — or simply crossed paths with them. There have been many.

One of many such examples would be the author of the book “Secret On the Tarmac”, Christopher Sign, who was found dead of an alleged suicide in June 2021, years after he broke the story of Bill Clinton’s covert June 2016 meeting with then-Attorney General Loretta Lynch amid the FBI’s investigation of Hillary Clinton’s use of a private email server during her time as secretary of state in the first Obama administration.

“Carpool Karaoke” is not, however, Hillary’s first documented attempt at clumsily attempting to garner favor with the American public through painful pandering to something culturally relevant.

Clinton went viral during a desperate 2016 campaign speech in which she attempted to weave the then-popular app “Pokémon Go” into a plea for young people to vote.

During this same presidential run, Hillary can be seen insanely barking like a dog in a truly cringe-worthy attempt at comedy involving her claim that Republicans lie so much that she wishes there was a lie-detecting dog that would bark every time it detected a lie from the GOP.

Clinton can also be seen pandering to would-be voters through other laughable bits such as claiming to always carry “hot sauce” on her person wherever she goes while being interviewed by an all-African-American panel.

One of the panelists was the obscenely named radio and talk show host, “Charlamagne tha God”, who said “Ok, I just want you to know that people are going to watch this and go ‘OK, she’s pandering to black people.'”

Clinton simply smirked and asked, “OK, is it workin’?”

Clinton also attempted to pander — yet again — to the youth of America in a brief but painful video involving a cold beverage wrapped in a beer koozie with the words “More Like Chillary Clinton Amirite?” inscribed on it.

Clinton then turned the camera on herself and delivered the lines, “I’m just ‘chillin’ in Cedar Rapids” with less enthusiasm than a semi-sentient AI Citizen.

These types of poorly conceived and laughably executed PR campaigns did not start with her Trump rivalry, however.

In 1995, for the clubby, Washington media establishment’s Gridiron Club Dinner, Clinton participated in a painfully unfunny parody of the popular movie “Forrest Gump.”

Clinton attempted to recreate the iconic “life is like a box of chocolates” scene as she sits on a park bench in front of the White House. (The Associated Press reported the video “stole the show” among the Clinton fans in the audience, naturally.)

Hillary Clinton remains terminally unlikable as she continues her poorly conceived attempts at appearing relevant and trendy even to the point of dragging her equally distasteful daughter along for the literal ride on shows like “Carpool Karaoke.”

While these desperate displays are beyond difficult to endure, they do provide sane Americans the satisfaction of knowing that she will never be president no matter what soulless fad she attempts to glom onto.

