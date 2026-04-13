Watch: Hillary Clinton Attempts to Use Her Own Iran Experience to Trash Trump - Just One Big Problem

Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton possesses two skills in an abundance: dishonesty and self-promotion.

Add to these her lingering, palpable bitterness over her loss to President Donald Trump in the 2016 presidential election and you have the recipe for her comments about the Iran war Monday on MS NOW’s “Morning Joe.”

“You know, Joe, let me just say this,” Clinton said in a clip posted to the social media platform X.

Throughout the 37-second clip, co-hosts Joe Scarborough and Mika Brzezinski listened while Clinton lied and touted her own experience.

“When I was secretary of state and beginning the then-secret negotiations with Iran to try to reach a nuclear weapons deal to prevent them from ever having a nuclear arsenal,” Clinton added, “it was a very slow, deliberative process.”

Needless to say, an aversion to truth runs in the Clinton family. In this case, the former secretary of state lied when she used the word “ever.”

Indeed, according to the liberal-leaning Center for Arms Control and Non-Proliferation, the most common criticisms of the 2015 Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action — the Iran nuclear deal forged under President Barack Obama — involved the agreement’s “sunset provisions,” which remained in force for only ten or 15 years, depending on the provision.

At best, therefore, JCPOA merely delayed Iran’s nuclear ambitions.

Thus, when he terminated U.S. involvement in JCPOA in May 2018, Trump cited this act of kicking the can down the road as partial justification for his decision.

Still, Clinton wanted credit for the negotiations that led to that 2015 deal.

“This is hard work,” she continued, her voice betraying bitterness and resentment. “You don’t just show up in Geneva or Islamabad, talk for a bunch of hours, and go away. This is hard, disciplined effort that has to go into diplomacy to reach any result.”

Hillary Clinton brags about helping Obama with their disastrous Iran deal, where they sent $1.7 billion to terrorists. pic.twitter.com/OtZ6fAqz9z — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) April 13, 2026

Trump, of course, spent years criticizing not the Obama-era diplomats’ efforts, but the results they produced.

In fact, in the May 2018 announcement terminating JCPOA, the president insisted that “the deal gave the Iranian regime too much in exchange for too little.”

For instance, the Iran nuclear deal “foolishly gave the Iranian regime a windfall of cash and access to the international financial system for trade and investment” — money which, according to Trump, the Iranian regime then redirected to “its terrorist proxies, such as Hizballah and Hamas.”

According to the CACNP, the 2015 Iran nuclear deal freed up approximately $50 billion in frozen Iranian assets. Then, another $1.7 billion went to Iran from the U.S. as part of a settlement.

In short, Clinton wanted credit for a deal that gave Iran access to tens of billions of dollars. At the same time, that deal merely delayed the development of Iran’s nuclear program.

Reasonable conservatives may disagree — in some cases vehemently — over the wisdom of Trump’s ongoing military operations against Iran.

That does not mean, however, that Clinton sounded any less ludicrous when she touted the horrible Iran nuclear deal. If anything, JCPOA merely created this current mess.

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