Watch: Hillary Clinton Delivers Deranged Rant, Says Republicans Are Going to 'Literally' Steal Election

Hillary Clinton has been attacking “election deniers” who have questioned the results of the 2020 presidential election, calling them threats to democracy. Now she is preemptively saying that the 2024 election is already on the path to illegitimacy before the first vote is even cast.

But, where is the media to call Hillary Clinton, who is already a rumored candidate for 2024, a “danger” to our democracy? Nowhere to be seen, naturally.

On Monday, Clinton warned on Twitter of Republican “election deniers” running for office, saying, “For every election denier running for federal or statewide office, there are a dozen more running for seats in our state legislatures.”

She also decried the “threat to our elections” posed by Republicans.

There was also a video posted to Twitter by left-wing activist group Indivisible Guide, in which the former secretary of state and multiple-time failed Democratic candidate for president Hillary Clinton claimed that “right-wing extremists” are “already” planning to “literally steal the next presidential election.”

“I know we’re all focused on the 2022 midterm elections, and they are incredibly important, but we also have to look ahead, because, you know what, our opponents certainly are,” Clinton said in the video. “Right-wing extremists already have a plan to literally steal the next presidential election, and they are not making a secret of it.”

“The right-wing controlled Supreme Court may be poised to rule on giving state legislatures,” she continued, “the power to overturn presidential elections. Just think, if that happens the 2024 presidential election could be decided not by the popular vote, or even by the anachronistic electoral college, but by state legislatures — many of them Republican-controlled.”

Clinton also pushed the activist group’s latest initiative to “stop MAGA” and encourage Democratic gains in the coming elections.

When she said that “our opponents” are “looking ahead,” Hillary was talking about the upcoming Supreme Court case, Moore v. Harper, which will review how state courts interpret state election laws, specifically whether state legislatures can overrule state courts on election issues.

Her comment also parallels her “basket of deplorables” comment from 2016.

This is hardly the first time Hillary Clinton has been an election results denier. She has questioned the results of the 2016 election over and over again.

In 2019, for instance, she claimed Donald Trump was an “illegitimate president,” the Washington Post reported.

Clinton is not above outright lies. Just last month she made provably false claims that her private email servers had “zero” classified emails on it.

Hillary’s latest comments brought ridicule over her hypocrisy on social media.

Apparently, there has been a shift in the impressions of what is a danger to this country. If it is POST election denialism, that is a severe threat to our democracy.

If it is a PREEMPTIVE election denial that is just sound wisdom and we all need to applaud. https://t.co/KxZMXF1qPJ — Brad Slager: Polling For Soup (@MartiniShark) October 25, 2022

Even as Clinton claims that Republicans are “election deniers,” she, herself, has repeatedly disavowed the results of duly certified elections. Yet the media does not highlight her hypocrisy on the issue. And now she is making a preemptive attack on an election cycle that hasn’t even started, much less one in which a single vote has even been cast.

It seems clear she is setting herself up to face the GOP nominee in 2024 — which she probably hopes will be Donald Trump — and is cajoling her supporters to see an election that hasn’t happened as illegitimate. And the media seems content to let her do it.

