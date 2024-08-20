Watch: Hillary Clinton Displays Sinister Smile, Nods in Agreement as DNC Crowd Screams Chant Targeting Trump

On Monday, a state senator from Michigan, one Mallory McMorrow, was dragged up on stage at the Democratic National Convention in Chicago to beat the left’s favorite dead horse: Project 2025.

Her remarks, like Mallory McMorrow herself, were decidedly not worth mentioning except for one thing: During her speech, she warned that the Project 2025 agenda might — gasp! — allow Donald Trump to use the federal government to go after his enemies.

The GOP’s agenda, she said, would allow Donald Trump “to weaponize the Department of Justice to go after his political opponents.”

“He could even even turn the FBI into his own personal police force,” McMorrow said. “That is not how it works in America!“

Some random state senator at the DNC laments that President Trump “could even weaponize the Department of Justice to go after his political opponents!” That’s weird, since that’s EXACTLY what Kamala Harris and the deranged Democrats have done to President Trump. pic.twitter.com/ISx9gWXk0F — Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) August 20, 2024

I mention this because, later on in the evening, Hillary Clinton proved that, yes, that’s exactly how it works under Democrat leadership in America — if the candidate is a Republican named Donald Trump, at least.

During her speech, Clinton touted the weak sauce criminal convictions against former President Trump in a Manhattan courtroom, then nodded in agreement as the crowd at the DNC chanted, “lock him up!”

Of course, that’s a variant on “lock her up,” the chant used by Trump supporters during the 2016 campaign against Hillary Clinton. It’s worth noting what Clinton was accused of at the time: running a private email server on which classified information was stored. She wasn’t charged with a crime, despite then-FBI Director James Comey coming out and giving a press conference in which he all but said she could be charged with a crime, but that he had decided against it.

My, what a difference a president makes.

Democrats started off by trying to nail Trump on allegations of collusion with Russia. They ended up getting him on nebulous, dubious charges regarding how he accounted for non-disclosure payments to a chatty porn star. That’s a bit like starting out trying to jail Hillary for the email server and ending up getting her on 47 felony counts for cutting off that tag on her mattress that tells you not to remove it under penalty of law; the anticlimax was palpable to everyone but professional liberals.

But don’t tell that to Clinton, who attempted to impress upon America the gravity of what happened in Alvin Bragg’s kangaroo courtroom in Manhattan.

“Donald Trump fell asleep at his own trial!” Clinton said, wearing a melodramatic grin that wouldn’t have been out of place on Faye Dunaway’s face in character as Joan Crawford in “Mommie Dearest.” (Note to aspiring political candidates: Never get caught sporting this grin. Ever.)

“And when he woke up, he made his own kind of history!” she crowed. “The first person to run for president with 34 felony convictions!”

And then, as the crowd chanted “lock him up,” Clinton smiled, attempting to get out her next line about what Kamala Harris did as vice president. Eventually, she just gave herself over to the moment and nodded along with them.

Clinton smiles with glee as the crowd at DNC chants, “Lock him up.” Follow: @AFpost pic.twitter.com/QimIyJLODW — AF Post (@AFpost) August 20, 2024

Now, in case you’re wondering what the difference is between Trump crowds chanting “lock her up” and DNC crowds chanting “lock him up,” let’s start with the motivations behind it.

At Trump rallies in 2016, this was an expression of frustration at the double standards of a system that protects the establishment at all costs. At the 2024 DNC, this was an expression of support for an establishment that punishes the opposition by bogging it down with specious charges in as many venues as possible.

Then there’s the very salient fact that, despite all of the chants of “lock her up,” Trump never really even attempted to hold his 2016 rival accountable. Meanwhile, as soon as Trump handed over the keys to the Oval Office, Democrats were climbing all over one another to find ways to get him into court.

And, unsurprisingly, they did — and he was found guilty in a profoundly liberal borough in one of America’s most liberal jurisdictions. One suspects Trump could have been charged with framing Roger Rabbit and Bragg’s DA office could have found a Manhattan jury that would have convicted him.

Perhaps most importantly, though, Clinton said all this just a few hours after state Sen. Mallory McMorrow sounded the alarm about weaponizing law enforcement. In other words, Democrats aren’t concerned that Republicans would break norms that all politicians should follow, they’re just concerned that Republicans might break those norms as opposed to them breaking those norms.

If you ever wanted to see a better demonstration of the moral bankruptcy of the Democratic establishment, play those two clips back to back. Play them again. And again. It tells you all you need to know about the party that brayed about the “lock her up” chant, but which views “lock him up” as not only an acceptable mantra, but a policy proposal as well.

