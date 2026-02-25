Share
Former Venezuelan presidential candidate and recently released prisoner Enrique Márquez embraces a family member as he is being recognized by President Donald Trump at the State of the Union address in the House Chamber of the US Capitol in Washington, DC on Feb. 24, 2026.
Former Venezuelan presidential candidate and recently released prisoner Enrique Márquez embraces a family member as he is being recognized by President Donald Trump at the State of the Union address in the House Chamber of the US Capitol in Washington, DC on Feb. 24, 2026. (Brendan Smialowski - AFP / Getty Images)

Watch: Historic SOTU Moment as Trump Surprises Everyone, Literally Reunites Family Members Separated by Maduro's Brutal Regime

 By C. Douglas Golden  February 25, 2026 at 6:25am
Of all the people who have reason to be thankful to have been at President Donald Trump’s first official State of the Union in his second term, Enrique Márquez may be the most grateful.

Márquez, a man who was kept in a prison by Nicolás Maduro’s brutal (and recently toppled) Venezuelan government, was a surprise guest at the speech — the longest speech to a joint session of Congress in history, and one that saw many outbursts from Democrats.

Trump noted that “America’s armed forces overwhelmed all defenses and not only defeated an enemy — good fighters — to end the reign of outlaw dictator Nicolás Maduro and bring him to face American justice” during the speech, according to a New York Times transcript, but then turned to a human story.

“We’re working closely with the new president of Venezuela, Delcy Rodríguez, to unleash extraordinary economic gains for both of our countries and to bring new hope to those who have suffered so terribly. They really did suffer,” he said.

“With us tonight is Alejandra Gonzalez, she grew up in a tight-knit Venezuelan family and was especially close to her beloved Uncle Enrique. But after Enrique ran for office and opposed Maduro, he was captured by Maduro’s security forces and thrown into the regime’s really infamous prison in Caracas,” Trump said.

“Alejandra feared she would never see her uncle again. She feared for her own life also,” he added.

“But since the raid, we have worked with the new leadership and they have ordered the closure of that vile prison and released hundreds of political prisoners already, with more to come.”

And then came the big surprise.

“Alejandra, I’m pleased to inform you that not only has your uncle been released, but he’s here tonight. We brought him over to celebrate his freedom with you in person. Enrique, please come down.”

“Thank you, Enrique. Have a good time. Nice to have you back, Enrique,” Trump said.

Márquez, NewsNation noted, had supported Edmundo Gonzalez — the opposition leader in the rigged 2024 election in Venezuela.

While vote-counting machines clearly showed the opposition ahead by a massive margin, Maduro claimed victory and clamped down on protests.

Márquez, now 62, was one of the few opposition leaders who defended the decision to contest the election, according to Spanish-based outlet El País.

“There have been divisions, but now a big step has been taken: the opposition has stopped being abstentionist. United, we must seek agreements [in our political platforms] and present ourselves as a homogeneous force, ready to take advantage of this historic opportunity,” he told El País in 2024.

Now, he can go back to Venezuela and help rebuild the country if he wishes — all thanks to President Trump.

The Democrats appeared to remain seated during the applause, as was a leitmotif throughout the evening.

Truth and Accuracy

C. Douglas Golden
Contributor, Commentary
C. Douglas Golden is a writer who splits his time between the United States and Southeast Asia. Specializing in political commentary and world affairs, he's written for Conservative Tribune and The Western Journal since 2014.
Birthplace
Morristown, New Jersey
Education
Catholic University of America
Languages Spoken
English, Spanish
Topics of Expertise
American Politics, World Politics, Culture




