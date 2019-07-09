SECTIONS
Watch: Hockey Coach: ‘We’re Not Women’s Soccer… [If You Disrespect the] Anthem… Get the F— Out’

By Joe Setyon
Published July 9, 2019 at 10:37am
If you don’t wan’t to respect the national anthem, then you’re not going to play.

That’s essentially what one unidentified hockey coach told his players in a speech that’s gone viral on Twitter.

“Hey guys, listen up for a second,” the coach, standing in a locker room surrounded by his players, begins. “Something really important.”

WARNING: The video below contains profane language that some readers may find offensive. Viewer discretion is advised.

“We’re not women’s soccer. We’re not the NFL. If there’s anybody here that’s going to be disrespectful to either the American or the Canadian national anthem, grab your gear and get the f— out now because you’ll never see the ice in this arena,” the coach added.

“We don’t have that problem in hockey, we’re better than that but there was no sense in wasting anybody’s time if that s— was going to happen.”

It’s not clear when or where the coach made those comments. But the fact that he mentions “women’s soccer” suggests it may have happened recently.

Soccer star Megan Rapinoe of the U.S. Women’s National Team has been in the spotlight in recent months for her controversial stance on the anthem and President Donald Trump.

While she knelt for the playing of the anthem as far back as 2016, she refused to put her hand on her heart for “The Star-Spangled Banner” during the FIFA Women’s World Cup in May.

Do you agree with this coach?

Rapinoe told Yahoo Sports in May she would be protesting the anthem as an “F you” to Trump and his administration.

According to the hockey coach in the video above, his players won’t be doing anything like that.

“I don’t believe it was going to happen here. We’re the most patriotic sport that they have out there. So, just keep that in mind, thank you,” the coach concluded.

Since being posted Monday, the video has gone viral, garnering over 500,000 views.

Joe Setyon
Associate story editor
Joe Setyon is an associate story editor for The Western Journal who has spent his entire professional career in editing and reporting. He previously worked in Washington, D.C., as an assistant editor/reporter for Reason magazine.
