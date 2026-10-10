Watch: Hockey Crowd Goes Wild When WWII Vet, 105, Who Fought Under Patton Performs Nat'l Anthem on ICE

World War II veteran Dominick Critelli, 105, played a saxophone rendition of the National Anthem during the New York Islanders’ home opener Saturday, and the crowd went nuts.

“105 year old World War II Veteran Dominick Critelli is back to perform the National Anthem on the saxophone at tonight’s home opener!” the team’s official X account read.

105 year old World War II Veteran Dominick Critelli is back to perform the National Anthem on the saxophone at tonight’s home opener! https://t.co/Ka6wD8bhTP — New York Islanders (@NYIslanders) October 3, 2026

The decorated Staff Sergeant is no stranger to the National Hockey League. He is an Islanders favorite who had previously performed the anthem for a 2025 game against the rival New York Rangers.

During his most recent performance, he was sitting down getting ready to play and had to signal for the audience to stop applauding him so he could start the show.

The crowd began to sing the lyrics as Critelli played and exploded into applause when he wrapped up.

Should the NHL continue to feature veterans at games? Absolutely, it shows respect No, focus on younger performers Depends on the event Your vote matters! To ensure your vote is counted, a verification link has been sent to . Please check your inbox and click the link in the email to verify your email address and complete your vote. Important: Your vote will not be counted until you click the verification link in the email. Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Absolutely, it shows respect 100% (44 votes) No, focus on younger performers 0% (0 votes) Depends on the event 0% (0 votes)

Some fans saluted him, others cheered, and he received a standing ovation. He responded by simply tipping his cap to the crowd.

Critelli served in the 95th Infantry Division and was a member of the 378th Infantry Regiment in an Artillery Aviation Unit.

His main job included gathering flying intelligence, surveillance, and carrying out reconnaissance missions. He fought in the Battle of the Bulge under the leadership of Gen. George Patton.

In November 1944, Critelli flew behind enemy lines for a supply drop to help American troops stuck on the enemy side of a bridgehead.

For four days, he flew 14 missions to carry out precision supply drops to aid U.S. troops.

His plane was even hit with dozens of bullets that pierced the wings. His heroism under fire earned him the Air Medal.

Critelli spent a total of 151 days in combat, and was also awarded the European-African-Middle Eastern Campaign Medal with three Bronze Stars, the American Theater Medal, the WWII Victory Medal, and a Good Conduct Medal.

During his 2025 performance against the Rangers, Critelli held the last note so long that the crowd broke out into a chant of “USA!”

He saluted his fans before leaving the ice.

“I lost a lot of friends,” he said last season, referring to fellow soldiers who didn’t make it home. “I’m doing this for them.”

“I mean, is there any better song to play than ‘The Star-Spangled Banner’?” the veteran added. “Beautiful, you put your heart in it.”

During both performances, Critelli was given a custom jersey by the team that listed his age of 104 and 105 respectively.

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.