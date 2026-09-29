Watch: Holdout Clancy Juror and Christian Finally Speaks, Says Last Thing Anyone Expected - He's Thankful

The lone juror in the murder trial of Lindsay Clancy is now speaking directly to the millions who have supported him through this ordeal.

Earlier this month, a mistrial was declared when 48-year-old Michael Desronvil refused to concede during jury deliberations. Desronvil was the only person during those deliberations with his sanity intact, refusing to let someone who killed three children walk away after doing something so evil.

We’ve learned much about Desronvil since that moment as he’s been put in the spotlight in attempts to harass him and ruin his life from Clancy’s twisted supporters and mainstream media outlets alike, but now we are hearing from the man himself.

Fox News’ “Hannity” posted comments made by Desronvil that began circulating social media platform X Monday.

The father and Christian expressed his gratitude that there are sensible Americans who refuse to condemn him.

Before talking about his situation, Desronvil focused on the real tragedy in all of this — the three children that are now gone.

“I know the whole focus has been on me, but we want to reel everything back and put the focus on the three angels that’s at hand — the ones that can’t speak for themselves, the ones that can’t defend themselves, and the one that can’t fight the battles.”

“And those are Cora, Dawson, and Callan,” he noted, naming the three children Clancy killed.

JUST IN: The Lone Lindsay Clancy Juror Michael Desronvil Just Broke His Silence Tonight in a Defiant Statement praising God and Defending the Children Murdered by Lindsay Clancy. “I know the whole focus has been on me, but we want to reel everything back and put the focus on… pic.twitter.com/o0oOkJpgDn — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) September 29, 2026

Desronvil then spoke to his faith and life as a father.

“I want to thank God for my Catholic faith. I want to thank God for blessing me with the ability to love my daughter,” he said.

He then gave his thanks to everyone who stood by him.

“I would like to thank everyone, every individual that has supported me throughout this difficult situation. Your prayers, your emotional support, your psychological support is tremendous to my heart, that I feel, that I sense, that I know. I do want to thank you from the bottom of my heart. Thank you.”

Desronvil has been through quite an ordeal, but here he is being grateful.

That is a Christlike quality we should seek to emulate.

God puts us through trials. We feel the weight of a sinful, fallen world as Christians, lamenting those occasions when we are in the crosshairs of the enemy and his minions.

We should remember what He told us in John 15:18: “If the world hates you, keep in mind that it hated me first.”

Jesus understood moments like this would happen.

Further, He understands that strong warriors like Desronvil will take the opportunity to grow closer to Him.

Finally, let’s not forget in all of this who we should indeed keep in mind — 5-year-old Cora, 3-year-old Dawson, and 8-month-old Callan.

Those innocent children are gone because of a woman whom Desronvil’s peers did not want to hold accountable. We need to support Desronvil now and remember those for whom he fought.

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