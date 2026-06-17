Watch: Hollywood Fav Sends Refreshing Birthday Message to America - No TDS, Praises the Founders and Constitution, Lots of Fun

Your eyes and ears aren’t deceiving you — a leading actor from a hit TV series wished the United States a happy 250th anniversary, and the message was as straightforward as it could be for this space.

Actor Bob Odenkirk once played lawyer Saul Goodman on the series “Breaking Bad,” starring Bryan Cranston as a chemistry teacher turned drug dealer upon learning about a cancer diagnosis. Odenkirk’s character — a less than scrupulous lawyer — resonated with fans enough to get his own show, “Better Call Saul,” which Variety reports ran for six seasons, ending in 2022.

Despite being off-air, Odenkirk revived the character in a post to social media platform X on Tuesday to address the nation in this historic year, reminding us of the importance of our rights and the relevancy of the words of the Founding Fathers.

Saul and Mike are back. Bob Odenkirk and Jonathan Banks returned to their iconic roles for a new video celebrating America’s 250th anniversary. pic.twitter.com/bj25HvP1CA — best of better call saul (@bestofsaulgood) June 16, 2026

“Did you know you have rights? Well, you do!” Goodman said.

“Sure, they’re old timey. They were written by a bunch of guys in powdered wigs and knee socks… but believe it or not, they’re still surprisingly relevant.”

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He then proceeded to rattle off several amendments in the Bill of Rights before concluding with an “et cetera, et cetera” in the semi-serious yet irreverent fashion that made the character so popular.

“Wow, you lucky so-and-so. Look at you, you got rights coming out the wazoo. All because a whole bunch of good people, 250 years’ worth, sacrificed everything they had.”

“Know your rights, and for the love of Mike, don’t ever give them up,” he said before the camera cut to actor Jonathan Banks as Mike Ehrmantraut, a fixer and hitman from the show who was also featured in “Breaking Bad,” who ended by saying, “I’m Mike and I approve this message.”

There you have it. There’s no complaining about tyranny, fascism, or President Donald Trump.

Sure, Odenkirk is playing a character, and his genuine views are more nuanced.

Goodman comes off as serious, but not too serious. The subject matter is important, but he takes jabs at the Founders while also giving them their due.

When the norm is just attacking the president — an elected official — as a “king,” this message in comparison is refreshing.

Trump Derangement Syndrome diatribes are played out. Just ask former late night host Stephen Colbert.

Celebrities must never forget their central task is to entertain.

Social commentary and politically and historically relevant remarks, when done right, can work, but only when done sparingly and subtly in a way that doesn’t insult viewers’ intelligence rather than throwing it in their face repeatedly with condescension.

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