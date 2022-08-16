Share
News

Watch: Hollywood Punk Punches, Steals Old Man's Wallet - Ends Up Being Completely Demolished by Good Samaritan, Brunette

 By Richard Moorhead  August 16, 2022 at 11:51am
Share

This is what justice looks like.

A robber who attacked an elderly man was quickly taken to the ground by a good Samaritan in Hollywood on Aug. 1.

Security camera footage showed a man delivering a punch to the head of his victim at Raffallo’s Pizza. The man reached into his victim’s pockets, stealing his wallet before fleeing the scene.

Security camera company Amcrest Technologies was the first to publish video of the violent altercation on their YouTube channel.



Trending:
Eric Trump Reveals His Family Has Footage of What Really Happened During Mar-a-Lago Raid

A wallet fell to the ground as the good Samaritan catches up to the perp outside of the Hollywood restaurant. A brunette woman assisted by picking up the victim’s belongings.

Ratcliff’s glasses were destroyed in the altercation — during which the woman delivered a few kicks to the robber’s body.

The robber struggled aimlessly until a fire truck and cops finally arrive, eventually handcuffing him.

The man who took down the thief is the owner of a business next door to the scene of the robbery, according to KTLA-TV.

Did he get what he had coming?

Tim Ratcliff, the owner of Hollywood sushi restaurant Shin, said he used some “judo moves” to put the thief on the ground.

He’s set to testify in court on Tuesday and hopes the man behind the cheap shot attack will be behind bars for “a long time,” according to the Daily Mail.

The attack placed the elderly victim in the hospital.

The man behind the beating hasn’t been identified in the media, and it’s not clear what kind of criminal charges he’s facing as a result of the incident.

Los Angeles has faced the consequences of a crime wave under the leadership of progressive district attorney George Gascón.

Related:
Horrific Surprise After 'Storage Wars'-Style Auction: Family Uncovers Gruesome Secret Within

Ratcliff said he’d go after the thief again.

“I would do it again. I’m tired of things happening that shouldn’t happen, and the easiest thing I can say is there’s more of us than there are of them,” he told KTLA.

“If we team up, then it’s going to be fine.”

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , , , , , , , ,
Share
Richard Moorhead
Richard Moorhead is a conservative journalist, a graduate of Arizona State University, service member, and guitar player.




Biden Can't Resist Sick Move with His Hand, Eyes Look Wild as He Returns to WH for 5 Hours
Ex-Dem Rep Indicted on 28 Counts of Fraud Totaling Millions of Dollars
Watch: Hollywood Punk Punches, Steals Old Man's Wallet - Ends Up Being Completely Demolished by Good Samaritan, Brunette
Unreal Footage: Biggest Beast in the Sea Breezes Past Boat Full of People, Then It Turns Around for Another Pass
Boom Heard Over Western State Saturday Close to Being Solved After National Weather Service Shares Two Big Pixels on Radar
See more...

Conversation