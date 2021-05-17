Following the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s declaration that vaccinated Americans no longer need to wear masks in most situations, many people have become increasingly irritated with the mask mandates that remain in place.

Hollywood star Ricky Schroder went to a Costco in California on Saturday and wasn’t happy to be told he couldn’t enter the store without a mask, according to the New York Post’s Page Six.

A video of the confrontation shows Schroder questioning a Costco supervisor who said his name was Jason.

“Didn’t you see the news?” the former “Lonesome Dove” and “Silver Spoons” star asked. “You didn’t see the news? Nationwide, Costco has said you don’t need to wear masks.”

On Wednesday, Costco issued a news release stating that all of its stores “will allow members and guests who are fully vaccinated to enter Costco without a face mask or face shield” — unless the store is in an area where a state or local mask ordinance remains in place.

The CDC’s new guidelines have similar exceptions. “Fully vaccinated people can resume activities without wearing a mask or physically distancing, except where required by federal, state, local, tribal, or territorial laws, rules, and regulations, including local business and workplace guidance,” they say.

In California, a statewide mask mandate remains in place. Jason explained that this meant his store still required masks.

“So, what is accurate is that Costco always goes above and beyond when following the law, and the mandate in California has not changed,” he told Shroder.

On its face, this policy is anti-scientific. If Costco believes vaccinated customers should be able to safely shop without masks, that should be the policy at all of its stores.

The fact that a state has a mask mandate does not mean it is less safe to unmask in that state. It is simply an arbitrary requirement put in place by government overreach, which Schroder pointed out.

After Jason explained that California Gov. Gavin Newsom might lift the mask mandate in mid-June, the actor asked why Costco was giving Newsom and the government so much authority.

“Oh, if they allow us?” Schroder said. “If they grant us that, our kings? The people in power? You’re going to listen to these people?

“They’ve destroyed our economy. They’re destroying our culture. They’re destroying our state. And you’re just going to listen to the rules? I’m getting my refund.”

He explained that he was getting a refund on his membership and urged others in California to do the same.

Throughout the video, Schroder remained calm and collected. He simply expressed his strong disagreement with Costco’s policy.

That did not stop the establishment media from painting him as a villain. Page Six described his discussion with Jason as “an anti-mask tirade.”

It also noted that some critics pointed out that an employee like Jason “had no role in creating Costco’s mask policy.” This criticism has more merit, and it is one that Schroder addressed in a later video apologizing to the employee.

“Jason, nothing personal. I’m not upset with you or anybody in the position like you have, who works for a living,” he said in the Instagram post on Sunday. “I understand that you are following their laws and rules.”

“I was trying to make a point to the corporate overlords and sorry that I had to use you to do it. And I’m sorry. If I hurt your feelings, I apologize.

“But I do think that independence from medical tyranny is more important than hurting people’s feelings.”

Schroder is correct on that point: Ending the government overreach in regard to mask mandates will be achieved only if people speak up as he did.

This isn’t the first time Shroder has been attacked by the liberal media.

In November, the actor was denounced after donating money to a bail fund for Kyle Rittenhouse, the teenager charged with murder after shooting three people during a chaotic night of rioting in Kenosha, Wisconsin. Rittenhouse’s attorneys say he acted in self-defense.

As the left has argued repeatedly, Americans have a right to make their voices heard by protesting things that they dislike. Unfortunately for those on the left, the other side enjoys the same freedoms.

