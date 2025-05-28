Share
Commentary

Watch: Homan Openly Taunts AOC, Says 'I'm Waiting on the Consequences' You Threatened Me With

 By Samantha Chang  May 28, 2025 at 11:02am
President Donald Trump’s border czar, Tom Homan, mocked Democratic Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York while discussing the recent arrest of her colleague, Rep. LaMonica McIver of New Jersey.

Last week, McIver was criminally charged after being caught on video assaulting Immigration and Customs Enforcement officers while storming an ICE detention facility in Newark.

“AOC went on social media saying if we put a finger on any of her co-workers that were at the Newark facility, there would be consequences,” Homan told Fox News host Laura Ingraham on Tuesday.

“Well, guess what? We did it. I’m waiting on the consequences,” he said sarcastically.

Homan’s smackdown of AOC is a reminder that the former bartender is a clownish presence on the national stage who provides nothing more than comic relief and frivolous bluster.

Homan was referring to a pompous threat Ocasio-Cortez made to Homan and DHS Secretary Kristi Noem during a May 11 livestream.

“You lay a finger on … any of the representatives that were there … we’re going to have a problem,” the Bronx Bolshevik warned.

Was Homan the right pick for Border Czar?

As per usual, Ocasio-Cortez is gaslighting the public by suggesting LaMonica McIver was arrested for trying to tour the ICE center.

In reality, McIver was charged for attacking law enforcement officers and impeding them from performing their jobs.

There is video evidence of the hulking Democrat shoving and throwing punches at ICE officers. Predictably, AOC casually ignores this fact.

As they’ve done for decades, Democrats are resorting to contrived emotional blackmail in order to manipulate the public into prioritizing illegal aliens over American citizens.

The fact is, anyone who sneaks into the country illegally has broken federal laws and should be detained and deported.


The United States does not exist to serve as a dumping ground for unvetted armies of third-world migrants.

And American taxpayers are not required to feed and house tens of millions of migrants for the rest of their lives simply because emotionally incontinent leftists demand that we do.

While Ocasio-Cortez and other Democrats passionately advocate on behalf of foreign invaders, where is their sympathy for the countless Americans who are killed by illegal aliens?

As the late President Ronald Reagan reminded us, “A nation that cannot control its borders is not a nation.”

No nation, no matter how wealthy or powerful, can survive the catastrophic impact of unfettered illegal immigration, which drains public resources, endangers national security, and jeopardizes public safety.

