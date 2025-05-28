Watch: Homan Openly Taunts AOC, Says 'I'm Waiting on the Consequences' You Threatened Me With

President Donald Trump’s border czar, Tom Homan, mocked Democratic Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York while discussing the recent arrest of her colleague, Rep. LaMonica McIver of New Jersey.

Last week, McIver was criminally charged after being caught on video assaulting Immigration and Customs Enforcement officers while storming an ICE detention facility in Newark.

“AOC went on social media saying if we put a finger on any of her co-workers that were at the Newark facility, there would be consequences,” Homan told Fox News host Laura Ingraham on Tuesday.

“Well, guess what? We did it. I’m waiting on the consequences,” he said sarcastically.

Homan’s smackdown of AOC is a reminder that the former bartender is a clownish presence on the national stage who provides nothing more than comic relief and frivolous bluster.

Homan: AOC said if you put a finger on any congress people that were at the Newark facility, there would be consequences. Well, guess what? We did it. I’m waiting on the consequences pic.twitter.com/SpsUduE9Rl — Acyn (@Acyn) May 27, 2025

Homan was referring to a pompous threat Ocasio-Cortez made to Homan and DHS Secretary Kristi Noem during a May 11 livestream.

“You lay a finger on … any of the representatives that were there … we’re going to have a problem,” the Bronx Bolshevik warned.

AOC is ramping up her rhetoric. She says if the DOJ lays a finger on any of the representatives who stormed an ICE facility then “we are going to have a problem.” Goes on to say, “they can’t come for all of us”. She should be arrested for threatening federal officials. pic.twitter.com/9H2dtyKMYB — Derrick Evans (@DerrickEvans4WV) May 11, 2025

As per usual, Ocasio-Cortez is gaslighting the public by suggesting LaMonica McIver was arrested for trying to tour the ICE center.

In reality, McIver was charged for attacking law enforcement officers and impeding them from performing their jobs.

There is video evidence of the hulking Democrat shoving and throwing punches at ICE officers. Predictably, AOC casually ignores this fact.

As they’ve done for decades, Democrats are resorting to contrived emotional blackmail in order to manipulate the public into prioritizing illegal aliens over American citizens.

The fact is, anyone who sneaks into the country illegally has broken federal laws and should be detained and deported.

🚨🇺🇸 2023 ILLEGAL MIGRATION GROWS 10X IN SEVEN YEARS 2024 SO FAR: 988,819

2023: 3,201,144

2022: 2,766,582

2021: 1,956,519

2020: 405,036

2019: 859,501

2018: 404,142

2017: 310,531 Source: US Customs & Border Protectionpic.twitter.com/oLW6GyOLZr — Mario Nawfal (@MarioNawfal) February 13, 2024



The United States does not exist to serve as a dumping ground for unvetted armies of third-world migrants.

And American taxpayers are not required to feed and house tens of millions of migrants for the rest of their lives simply because emotionally incontinent leftists demand that we do.

No matter your politics, these new numbers are shocking. Of the 7 million migrants that ICE released while their cases are being processed, 663,000 have criminal histories, 13,000 were convicted of homicide, 16,000 of sexual assault, and 1,845 face homicide charges. 😬 pic.twitter.com/R20ShfPpFq — Michael Shellenberger (@shellenberger) September 27, 2024

While Ocasio-Cortez and other Democrats passionately advocate on behalf of foreign invaders, where is their sympathy for the countless Americans who are killed by illegal aliens?

At least they get to be home. These US citizens were murdered and raped by illegal aliens. We have communities that feel unsafe too because illegal aliens are being a menace to our communities. pic.twitter.com/Ev7MhlU9zz — Lemi_Zeug (@420_meoooow) January 31, 2025

As the late President Ronald Reagan reminded us, “A nation that cannot control its borders is not a nation.”

No nation, no matter how wealthy or powerful, can survive the catastrophic impact of unfettered illegal immigration, which drains public resources, endangers national security, and jeopardizes public safety.

