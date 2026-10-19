Watch as Homan Spells Out Nightmare Scenario for Omar: 'Strong Case' That 'Of Course' Involves Denaturalizing Then Deporting Her

The case being built against Democratic Rep. Ilhan Omar of Minnesota is strong, according to White House border czar Tom Homan.

Last Monday, the far-left Minnesota lawmaker’s home was raided by federal officials, who have been tight-lipped about what triggered the raid.

News reports have suggested that the Somalia-born Democrat, who for years has claimed allegations she married her brother are false, is being investigated on immigration-related issues.

The New York Times said Saturday that text messages from one of Omar’s sisters became important in the case and were shown to the judge who granted the warrant for the raid.

In a weekend interview, Homan was asked if deportation and denaturalization were in the cards for Omar.

“I’m not going to get ahead of the bureau or HSI, but I’ve been told they have a strong case, and we’ll let the evidence lead where it leads,” Homan, referring to Homeland Security Investigations, said in an interview with Fox News.

Boarder Czar Tom Homan says investigators have a “strong case” against Democratic Rep. Ilhan Omar. And, he’s making one thing clear: No one gets special treatment. “If she violated law then she’d be held accountable,” he said on @BigWeekendShow, noting federal agents are following the evidence in their investigations. His comments come days after federal agents raided Omar’s home in Washington, D.C., as part of a criminal investigation reportedly involving her immigration paperwork. — Fox News (@FoxNews) October 18, 2026

Omar will “be held to the same standards” to which “you and I are held,” Homan added, vowing that “if she violated the law, then she’ll be held accountable.”

Homan would not offer specifics, but said investigators will “turn over every rock they find.”

“Of course, if you lie during the naturalization process, there is a process to denaturalize somebody. We’ve done it before,” he said.

“And certainly, if the evidence points that way, that can happen,” Homan said.

“I said over a year ago, the allegations were made clear, and it would be investigated, and they are investigating it,” Homan also said, according to Fox News.

Media reports have so far focused on possible fraud connected to Omar’s age when she applied for citizenship, but Homan would not say if there were other issues being investigated as well.

“That’s a question for the FBI. I know things, but that’s the question for FBI,” he said.

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The raid occurred in a political climate in which Democrats such as Sen. Elissa Slotkin of Michigan have suggested prosecutions could be the prime tool to enforce left-wing power.

In an opinion piece published by RealClearPolitics, David Harsanyi said that shrill Democratic condemnations of the investigation ring hollow.

“One of the foundational ideals of a free nation is that all its citizens live under the same rules. Democrats know this. They’ve been lecturing us for years that ‘no one is above the law,’” he wrote.

“Those on the left carping about the investigation into Omar being politically motivated can’t be taken seriously. Not after they spent a decade engaged in blatant lawfare — first by attempting to annul the 2016 election of Donald Trump by concocting one lurid conspiracy theory after the next, and then by trying to stop him from running for the presidency in 2024.”

“If Omar gained her citizenship by lying, she, at the very minimum, should not be serving in Congress,” Harsanyi wrote.

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