A home run celebration that turned into a dance of taunts led to a dispute that led to ejections during an NCAA baseball tournament game on Saturday.

The Samford Bulldogs were leading the Mercer Bears when Samford outfielder Michael Gupton crushed one that sailed into the stands for a two-run home run, according to Fox News.

Gupton did not simply show a bit of exuberance; he danced around the bases in what rivals saw as a break with the unwritten rules of the game.

While he was bouncing and babbling, some of the taunts appeared to be aimed at Mercer shortstop Bradley Frye and the opposing dugout.

Samford hits a bomb. Dude taunts the whole stadium. Mercer takes players off the field in protest. This leagueeeeeee pic.twitter.com/9kuEcABxCe — 11Point7 College Baseball (@11point7) May 25, 2025

After Gupton finished his trip around the bases, Frye was so angry that he tried to follow Gupton into the mass of his opponents but was held back by the umpires.

Mercer coaches were also outraged at being taunted, and players soon began leaving the field in an impromptu protest at Gupton’s antics.

Other Mercer players appeared more interested in revenge than the game and had to be held back in the dugout.

The action spread to the stands after the umpires meted out punishment, ejecting both Gupton and Frye.

Frye’s mother soon followed her son after she led a charge of Mercer fans onto the dugout to protest her son’s ejection.

Mercer 3rd baseman has now been ejected for shoving Samford player pic.twitter.com/Uj9qcEbLSu — 11Point7 College Baseball (@11point7) May 25, 2025

By the time the ejections were done, Samford assistant coach Gil Walkes and Mercer pitching coach Tanner Gordon were also tossed as the game was stalled for 25 minutes.

Despite the buildup of anger, no punches were actually thrown as umpires managed to keep the two teams apart.

Later, Mercer third baseman Brant Baughcum was ejected after he pushed a Samford player who was caught in a rundown, according to the New York Post.

Samford won 5-1.

However, Samford’s celebration did not last long.

On Sunday, Samford lost to East Tennessee State 7-5 in the Southern Conference championship.

