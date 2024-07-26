Watch: Host on 'The View' Vilely Suggests Trump Standing up for Clinton Rape Accusers Was Sexist

A much-needed cleanse of American political discourse would begin with the cancellation of one particular daytime talk show.

Then again, the daily reminder of how low-information liberals actually think about the world might have more strategic value in the long run.

On Friday’s episode of Five Bitter Dimwits Parroting Establishment Talking Points — also known as ABC’s “The View” — toxic co-host Ana Navarro hit perhaps a new low when she described former President Donald Trump as having engaged in “sexist and misogynistic” behavior for having invited three of former President Bill Clinton’s alleged rape victims to a 2016 presidential debate against then-Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton.

Yes, even now, nearly eight years later, Navarro shamelessly tried to depict Hillary Clinton as the real victim.

On Oct. 9, 2016, Paula Jones, Juanita Broaddrick and Kathleen Willey appeared at the debate at Trump’s invitation. A leaked video of Trump using vile language about women had become a major campaign issue. Establishment figures who had overlooked Bill Clinton’s behavior suddenly denounced Trump’s as disqualifying.

True to form, Trump would not take the establishment’s hypocrisy lying down.

“Mr. Trump may have said some bad words, but Bill Clinton raped me and Hillary Clinton threatened me,” Broaddrick said before the debate, per the Associated Press. “I don’t think there’s any comparison.”

That same establishment, of course, has also ignored Tara Reade, who accused President Joe Biden of sexual assault.

To Navarro, however, women who accuse Democrats of rape must not receive a platform. After all, everyone knows that Trump and his voters are the real misogynists.

“I was shell shocked by how low Donald Trump and his supporters could go against Hillary Clinton on sexist and misogynist remarks,” Navarro said in a clip posted to the social media platform X.

Then, without skipping a beat, the vile co-host cited the 2016 debate as an example.

“Remember when he showed up with women who had accused Bill Clinton of sexual impropriety to the debate,” she said.

Ah yes, nothing like the euphemism “sexual impropriety” as a substitute for alleged rape. And shame on you for noticing those three women — four, if you include Reade.

Alas, another 40 excruciating seconds of pure drivel ensued.

Navarro spent that time insisting that Vice President Kamala Harris, the Democrats’ presumptive presidential nominee, has already suffered more misogynistic attacks than Hillary Clinton ever did. The co-host suggested, for instance, that Harris’ opponents have “[tried] to make her dating history an issue.”

The truth, of course, is that Harris’ opponents have cited her romantic relationship with San Francisco politician Willie Brown in the mid-1990s, from which she demonstrably derived tangible political benefits, including lucrative government jobs, as evidence that she has advanced in her career for reasons having nothing to do with merit. Her ascent to the top of the Democratic ticket without earning a single primary vote constitutes merely the latest example.

Navarro’s mindless rant concluded with an obligatory shot at Trump’s own personal history, including a rape allegation from E. Jean Carroll, who in January received an $83 million jury verdict in her favor after suing the former president for defamation.

Fake Republican Ana Navarro says it was sexist for Trump to bring Bill Clinton’s rape accusers to a debate in 2016. She decries people bringing up Kamala’s affair with Willie Brown and ridiculously suggests Trump’s sexual relations have not been made a campaign issue, YET. pic.twitter.com/JNmTpenLXy — Nicholas Fondacaro (@NickFondacaro) July 26, 2024

Carroll, whose allegations closely resembled the plot line from a 2012 episode of NBC’s “Law & Order: Special Victims Unit,” deserves to be taken seriously, according to Navarro.

But we can safely ignore Jones, Broaddrick and Willey. In fact, their mere appearance at the 2016 debate was both “sexist and misogynistic.”

On the bright side, we know for certain that one day this repellent show will no longer exist. Until then, let Navarro and her fellow unhinged co-hosts serve as a daily reminder of the task we face.

