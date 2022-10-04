Watch: Hosts of 'The View' Can't Hide Their Disgust After Hearing Who Trump's 2024 Running Mate Might Be

Imagine a room full of wealthy, privileged people groaning at the notion that a successful female politician and a barriers-breaking black senator are top contenders for a major party candidate’s running mate in a presidential election.

You’d expect these pompous critics to be seething with hatred for women and unforgivable racism, wouldn’t you?

Well, as it so happens, this was the sentiment expressed by the ladies of “The View” on Monday when presented with some of former President Donald Trump’s potential running mates if he pursues the White House in 2024.

While the co-hosts of this notoriously left-wing biased program profess to be pro-woman and anti-racism on a routine basis, they just outed themselves for their deep-seated bigotry and cynical worldviews.

The show was hosting New York Times journalist Maggie Haberman, who was on to promote her new book.

“Confidence Man: The Making of Donald Trump and the Breaking of America” is a balanced, nuanced look at the Trump presidency that is both thoughtful and objective.

Just kidding. It appears to be just another big steaming pile of the kind of tired, anti-Trump propaganda that the Times and the rest of the establishment media have tried to pass off as journalism throughout the entirety of the Orange Man’s foray into the wild world of politics.

Anyway, after airing her latest totally-not-wildly-biased takes on our former president, Haberman was asked who she thought Trump might pick as his running mate in 2024 in light of the fact that he has made it clear it would not be his former vice president, Mike Pence.

“So if he runs in 2024 … who do you think that he would look at as a possible running mate?” co-host Ana Navarro said.

“There are a couple of people whose names have been mentioned. The one that actually gets mentioned the most by people close to him is Tim Scott, from South Carolina, the senator,” Haberman replied, to what sounded like incredulous laughter from co-host Whoopi Goldberg in the background.

“And then Sarah Huckabee Sanders, who is quite possibly the next governor of Arkansas,” she continued, after which groans could be heard from the co-hosts.

The camera then cut to Goldberg, who groaned again and winced as the audience and co-hosts giggled and made similar expressions.







Scott is the only black Republican senator and only the fourth black Republican to serve in the upper chamber.

He is also the first African-American ever to serve in both Congress and the Senate, the seventh to be elected to the Senate and one of just 11 black senators ever.

If Trump chose Scott as his running mate and won, Scott would become the first black man elected vice president.

Meanwhile, Sanders was the first mother to serve as White House press secretary and only the third woman ever in that role. She is well on her way to being elected as the first female governor of one of the most conservative states in the nation.

These would be glowing recommendations for any Democratic candidate to the ladies of “The View,” no doubt.

But because Scott and Sanders are conservatives, their race and sex not only are of no merit to leftists but actually diminish them, since they don’t fit modern progressivism’s rigid standards as to what women and black men are supposed to believe.

Typical.

Scott, it ought to be noted, is the product of a true African-American success story, capping off a family journey from the plantation to the U.S. Senate in just a few generations.

Unfortunately, his family history — which should make all Americans proud of how far this country has come in the fight for civil rights — was the subject of an absurd “fact-check” by one of Haberman’s professional peers at The Washington Post.

Do you think these are likely options for Trump's 2024 running mate? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 72% (102 Votes) No: 28% (40 Votes)

He’s also been subject to crude, despicably racist insults from political opponents who brand him as a race traitor.

Meanwhile, Sanders would be a true feminist hero except she’s staunchly pro-life and a conservative Republican. According to leftists, that makes her a traitor to her sex.

The reaction of “The View” co-hosts to the possibility that either of these politicians could be picked as Trump’s running mate in 2024 exposes yet again the phony façade of progressive “anti-racism” and feminism.

They don’t really care about real, meaningful civic equality, as evidenced by the fact that they generally ignore all women and people of color who don’t share their views.

Co-host Sunny Hostin once called being black and conservative an “oxymoron,” as though black men and women can’t think for themselves and simply hold their own beliefs about policies that are better for the black community.

The View’s Sunny Hostin: A “black Republican is an oxymoron… I don’t understand black Republicans and I don’t understand Latino Republicans.”

pic.twitter.com/9ladc0M6U1 — Greg Price (@greg_price11) May 6, 2022

And just a few weeks ago, co-host Joy Behar declared that women in the United States should look to the repressive Islamist nation of Iran as a warning not to let “men” in America who want to “control our bodies” ban abortion, as though there aren’t millions of women who are adamantly anti-abortion. (How sick is it, after all, to insist a woman can only have rights if she’s allowed to kill her unborn baby?)

The left abhors those like Sanders and Scott who they claim betray women or their race because they morally oppose the destruction of unborn life and uphold a more classical idea of equality.

Yet leftists unwittingly display their own deeply internalized bigotry by so staunchly believing that women and black men must only think a certain way or be branded with sick insults and hatred and ignored for their accomplishments.

The only progress the left is interested in is the progression of its radical ideals.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.