Watch: Hot Mic Catches Fauci Trashing GOP Senator by Taking Lord's Name in Vain

 By Grant Atkinson  January 11, 2022 at 3:48pm
Dr. Anthony Fauci is growing increasingly impatient with the criticisms he is receiving, and his frustration was apparent during a Senate hearing on Tuesday.

At one point during the hearing, Fauci got into a heated exchange with Republican Sen. Roger Marshall of Kansas. The mediator told Marshall that she felt Fauci had sufficiently answered his question, at which point he nodded and moved on.

Fauci, on the other hand, was not ready to let the exchange go. Even after the mediator moved on to the next question, Fauci was still muttering about Marshall.

What Fauci did not know was that his mic was still hot at that time. He could be heard clearly saying, “What a moron,” a comment apparently directed at Marshall.

This comment by itself was inappropriate enough, especially given Marshall’s qualifications. According to Fox News, Marshall is a doctor of medicine himself.

He received his M.D. from the University of Kansas in 1987, and he was a practicing obstetrician and gynecologist before joining Congress. While he may not be an “infectious disease expert” like Fauci, he is certainly educated on medical issues.

Abigail Marone, the press secretary for Sen. Josh Hawley, pointed this out on Twitter.

It seems clear that Fauci is using the term “moron” to mean “anyone who disagrees with me.” He may not have meant for anyone to hear it, but he said it out loud nonetheless.

Sadly, calling Marshall a “moron” is arguably not even the worst thing Fauci said. After his disrespectful comment, Fauci took the Lord’s name in vain.

As Christians, we know the name of Jesus is sacred and above all other names. God has given us the right to call upon his name and speak with Him directly, and that is not something to be taken lightly.

The names of God, Jesus and the Holy Spirit are meant to be a light in the darkness, not a means to support a personal argument. The fact that Fauci would flippantly use the Lord’s name to try and make some sort of point is nothing short of disgusting.

One of the most viral images from the hearing came from a different exchange, during which Fauci was criticizing Sen. Rand Paul.

Fauci took issue with a page on Paul’s website that said “Fire Dr. Fauci” alongside donation options for Paul’s campaign. Fauci held up a picture of the page during a hearing, but it backfired on him when social media users captured an unflattering picture of him.

By all metrics, the hearing was an abject failure for Fauci in a time where public trust of him continues to dwindle.

Grant Atkinson
Associate Reporter
Grant is a graduate of Virginia Tech with a bachelor’s degree in journalism. He has five years of writing experience with various outlets and enjoys covering politics and sports.
