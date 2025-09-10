Share
News

Watch: House Democrats Loudly Object to Moment of Prayer for Charlie Kirk

 By Bryan Chai  September 10, 2025 at 4:39pm
Share

In perhaps the clearest sign yet that there are irreconcilable differences between the two major political parties in America, what should have been a moment of somber and respectful silence turned into anything but.

The conservative world was rocked Wednesday when Turning Point USA founder Charlie Kirk was assassinated at Utah Valley University in Orem, Utah.

Kirk was on campus as part of his most recent series of college tours, during which he would set up tents on various campuses to challenge liberal thinkers to Q&A and debates.

At Utah Valley, a gunman shot Kirk from roughly 200 yards away, seemingly from a campus building.

The bullet reportedly struck Kirk in the neck, and a little while later, President Donald Trump announced that the “legendary” Kirk had succumbed to his injuries.

In what should’ve been a unifying, somber moment, certain members of the House of Representatives decided that jeering a moment of prayer was the proper course of action.

You can watch the shocking moment below for yourself, courtesy of C-SPAN via Townhall.com:

WARNING: The following clip contains language that some viewers may find offensive.

According to Daily Mail reporter Jon Michael Raasch, Rep. Lauren Boebert, a Republican from Colorado, called for a moment of prayer in the House on behalf of Kirk.

That was apparently met with vociferous “No!” from the Democrats.

That, in turn, prompted Rep. Anna Paulina Luna, a Republican from Florida, to excoriate the Democrats, claiming “You f***ing own this!” and “Y’all caused this.”

Kirk was just 31. He is survived by his wife and two young children.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , ,
Share
Bryan Chai
Sr. Editor / Sr. Writer
Bryan Chai has written news and sports for The Western Journal for more than five years and has produced more than 1,300 stories. He specializes in the NBA and NFL as well as politics.
Bryan Chai has written news and sports for The Western Journal for more than five years and has produced more than 1,300 stories. He specializes in the NBA and NFL as well as politics. He graduated with a BA in Creative Writing from the University of Arizona. He is an avid fan of sports, video games, politics and debate.
Birthplace
Hawaii
Education
Class of 2010 University of Arizona. BEAR DOWN.
Location
Phoenix, Arizona
Languages Spoken
English, Korean
Topics of Expertise
Sports, Entertainment, Science/Tech




Watch: House Democrats Loudly Object to Moment of Prayer for Charlie Kirk
NFL Star Harrison Butker Shares Powerful Text Message He Received from Charlie Kirk
Breaking: They've Got the Suspected Shooter - FBI Dir. Kash Patel Makes Announcement to the Nation
Heartbreaking Video: Glenn Beck Fights Tears As He Reveals His Daughter Was at Kirk's Tent When He Was Shot
ICYMI: Brutal Poll Shows America's Favorite Democrat Is Tom Hanks, While Ilhan Omar Comes in Dead Last
See more...

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.

Conversation