President Joe Biden traveled to Michigan on Tuesday to promote his Build Back Better agenda.

He is scheduled to appear with Rep. Elissa Slotkin, a Democrat, at a union training center in Howell, according to Click on Detroit.

To say that Michiganders were not happy to see the president would be a gross understatement.

The videos below will provide you with a good idea of what Biden faced upon his arrival in the state. Both sides of the highway were lined with protesters who’d come out in droves to express their dissatisfaction with the president.

A bright green John Deere bucket loader came rolling down the main road. It was decorated with a large American flag and a sign, which read, “No Biden.”

The protesters carried Trump 2020 flags, Trump 2024 flags, American flags emblazoned with “Trump,” signs that said “Trump won” and, of course, signs with the familiar chant we’ve heard in football stadiums across America for five straight weekends, “F*** Joe Biden.”

Do you think many Biden voters regret their choice? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 97% (2840 Votes) No: 3% (78 Votes)

Hundreds of protesters lining M-59 ahead of Joe Biden’s visit to Howell today. pic.twitter.com/SPzeCuLqkw — Malachi Barrett (@PolarBarrett) October 5, 2021

A little mobile crowd shot here: pic.twitter.com/0B04gUX6vi — Craig Mauger (@CraigDMauger) October 5, 2021

Joe Biden’s motorcade greeted by hundreds of Brandon supporters in Howell, Michigan pic.twitter.com/C8kUGxOvx5 — Jewish Deplorable (@TrumpJew2) October 5, 2021

Biden won the state of Michigan by 154,188 votes in November, but you wouldn’t know it by looking at these videos.

Perhaps, this is what the president expected. Ever since his disastrous exit from Afghanistan, he seems to be greeted by protesters wherever he goes.

Two weeks ago, large billboards began appearing along the thruway in central Pennsylvania. The signs depicted a smiling Biden dressed in Taliban military garb, holding a rocket launcher, with the caption: “Making the Taliban Great Again!”

Giant ‘Making the Taliban Great Again’ billboard showing President Biden appears on Pennsylvania interstate https://t.co/yQ3JRs1wvG pic.twitter.com/WCdGnXLGzV — WFLA NEWS (@WFLA) September 14, 2021

His approval numbers have dived over the past six weeks although they are currently off their lows. As of Tuesday, Rasmussen Reports shows Biden’s approval at 43 percent and his disapproval at 55 percent.

RealClearPolitics average of approval polls on Tuesday shows him with approval at 45.3 percent and disapproval at 47.9 percent.

Powerline Blog has a weekly cartoon feature. On Saturday, they showed a photo of Biden and former President Barack Obama sitting in the Oval Office. Obama’s eyes are closed, and his hands are in a prayer pose in front of his face. Biden is smiling ear to ear as he tells Obama, “Isn’t it neat how they’re all chanting my name at all the football games!”

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.