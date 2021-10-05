Share
Commentary

Watch: Hundreds of Protesters Line Michigan Highway Waiting to Greet Biden

 By Elizabeth Stauffer  October 5, 2021 at 3:12pm
Share

President Joe Biden traveled to Michigan on Tuesday to promote his Build Back Better agenda.

He is scheduled to appear with Rep. Elissa Slotkin, a Democrat, at a union training center in Howell, according to Click on Detroit.

To say that Michiganders were not happy to see the president would be a gross understatement.

The videos below will provide you with a good idea of what Biden faced upon his arrival in the state. Both sides of the highway were lined with protesters who’d come out in droves to express their dissatisfaction with the president.

A bright green John Deere bucket loader came rolling down the main road. It was decorated with a large American flag and a sign, which read, “No Biden.”

Trending:
Video: Biden Humiliates Himself Again, Refers to 'Everyone in This Room' While Delivering Outdoor Speech

The protesters carried Trump 2020 flags, Trump 2024 flags, American flags emblazoned with “Trump,” signs that said “Trump won” and, of course, signs with the familiar chant we’ve heard in football stadiums across America for five straight weekends, “F*** Joe Biden.”

Do you think many Biden voters regret their choice?

Related:
Biden's Former Border Chief Says Admin Was Spending $5 Million Per Day to NOT Finish Trump's Wall

Biden won the state of Michigan by 154,188 votes in November, but you wouldn’t know it by looking at these videos.

Perhaps, this is what the president expected. Ever since his disastrous exit from Afghanistan, he seems to be greeted by protesters wherever he goes.

Two weeks ago, large billboards began appearing along the thruway in central Pennsylvania. The signs depicted a smiling Biden dressed in Taliban military garb, holding a rocket launcher, with the caption: “Making the Taliban Great Again!”

His approval numbers have dived over the past six weeks although they are currently off their lows. As of Tuesday, Rasmussen Reports shows Biden’s approval at 43 percent and his disapproval at 55 percent.

RealClearPolitics average of approval polls on Tuesday shows him with approval at 45.3 percent and disapproval at 47.9 percent.

Powerline Blog has a weekly cartoon feature. On Saturday, they showed a photo of Biden and former President Barack Obama sitting in the Oval Office. Obama’s eyes are closed, and his hands are in a prayer pose in front of his face. Biden is smiling ear to ear as he tells Obama, “Isn’t it neat how they’re all chanting my name at all the football games!”

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



loading

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , , , ,
Share
Elizabeth Stauffer
Contributor, Commentary
Elizabeth is a contract writer at The Western Journal. Her articles have appeared on many conservative websites including RedState, Newsmax, The Federalist, Bongino.com, HotAir, Australian National Review, Independent Journal Review, Instapundit, MSN and RealClearPolitics. Please follow Elizabeth on Twitter.
Elizabeth is a contract writer at The Western Journal. Her articles have appeared on many conservative websites including RedState, Newsmax, The Federalist, Bongino.com, Australian National Review, HotAir, Independent Journal Review, Instapundit, MSN and RealClearPolitics.
Please follow Elizabeth on Twitter.




loading
Probe: China Loaded Up on COVID Tests Months Before First Cases Were Announced to the World
Watch: Hundreds of Protesters Line Michigan Highway Waiting to Greet Biden
Denver Police Officer Forced to Take COVID Vaccine, Now He Says He Lost the Ability to Walk
Ghoulish Fact-Checkers at Twitter Slap 'Misleading' Label on Obituary of Mom Who Died from Vaccine-Induced Blood Clot
National School Boards Association Demands Biden Treat Fed-Up Parents and Protesters as Domestic Terrorists
See more...

Conversation