Watch: Hunter Biden Gets Triggered During Congressional Hearing, Stalks from Room

Now you see him … now you don’t.

Hunter Biden made a surprise appearance at a House committee hearing Wednesday that was discussing whether to hold him in contempt of Congress for failing to cooperate with a congressional hearing in December.

After only a few minutes, however, the disgraced first son soon made an abrupt exit when conservative lawmakers began addressing him and his behavior.

Reuters reported that the surprise appearance caused “pandemonium in the hearing, with members of the House Oversight Committee arguing with each other and scolding him for the surprise.”

GOP Rep. Nancy Mace of South Carolina said she thought the president’s son should be arrested for defying the congressional subpoena.

“It does not matter who you are …. who your father is or your last name,” Mace said, according to Reuters. “Yes, I’m looking at you, Hunter Biden. You are not above the law.

“Hunter Biden, you are too afraid to show up for a deposition. And you still are, today.”

As soon as Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene was recognized, Biden didn’t even wait around to see what she had to say.

Apparently triggered by the very idea of hearing Greene’s criticisms, he and his companions stood up and began walking out of the room.

Hunter Biden storms out of the House Oversight Committee hearing: “What a coward” pic.twitter.com/hm18j4L57o — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) January 10, 2024

🚨BREAKING: Disgraced first son Hunter Biden storms out of a Committee hearing as Oversight Chairman James Comer recognizes Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene: “Excuse me Hunter, apparently you’re afraid of my words.” pic.twitter.com/nEwYRIiE3q — Charlie Kirk (@charliekirk11) January 10, 2024

Greene called out as he retreated, “Excuse me, Hunter, apparently you’re afraid of my words.”

The first son then paused in the hallway outside the committee room to tell reporters he would only testify publicly.

Hunter Biden had previously been subpoenaed to testify behind closed doors Dec. 13 as part of an impeachment inquiry against his father, whom Republicans have accused of profiting from Hunter Biden’s business dealings in Ukraine and China.

He complained at that time about what he characterized as efforts by the “MAGA right” to harm him with “distortions, manipulated evidence and lies.”

House Speaker Mike Johnson, a Louisiana Republican, told NBC News the congressional investigation was not based on political animosity.

“I support the Oversight and Judiciary Committee efforts to hold him in contempt,” Johnson said.

“We have to do this. This is our role. It’s our responsibility. We’re not taking any pleasure in this, this is not political.”

