Watch: Husband Hangs Kirk-Hating Wife Out to Dry After Her Demonic Video Devastates His Business

Back in August, a California-based influencer named Megan Farina called for effectively canceling anybody who didn’t explicitly say that they didn’t vote for Kamala Harris during the last election cycle. This included people who merely said they didn’t want to get political.

Her belief? If they were good people who voted for good people, they’d come out and say it:

WARNING: The following videos contain vulgar language that some readers may find offensive.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Megan Farina (@meganfarinaa)

This application of cancel culture is quite ironic, because she’s now being swept up in what some conservatives are beginning to call “consequence culture” — i.e., where people who say and do horrible things are held to account for them, even if they’re on the left.

That didn’t happen for a while, and I’m guessing it won’t happen to every pudding-brained progressive who makes a cretinously offensive remark and only walks it back halfway, then demands that they face no fallout for their own words — words which which you totally mistook, by the way.

However, Farina appears to not be that lucky. Surprise of surprises, her remarks had to do with Charlie Kirk’s assassination.

You may not have heard of Farina, but she is apparently a popular enough pundit on social media, particularly on (sadly, but predictably) TikTok. She also had some thoughts on the death of Kirk, and you may begin to guess where this is going.

As it turns out, her husband owns a business, which she also reportedly works for. This did not turn out well for her or him, thanks to the fact that consequence culture came for them both, and he was too pusillanimous to apologize for his wife/employee’s abhorrent remarks — which she’s also not really apologizing for, either.

The video, which has since been deleted from her account, includes her reaction to Charlie Kirk’s assassination, which is nothing short of demonic. And yes, I know that term has been tossed around a lot this past week, but look at the smile at six seconds into the video that remains of the original post.

“Gather ’round, b****es,” she began the video, in a vocal fry register that speaks of someone who’s spent too much time with wannabe girlbosses and/or smoking Marlboro Reds and whatever bud her dispensary has in stock. “Join hands and bow our heads in thoughts and prayers for Charlie Kirk.”

She then begins dancing and singing, with a sick smile, “Thoughts and prayers / for Charlie Kirk / Thoughts and pray~ers …”

As another influencer noted, this was her stance on “a father, a husband, a son” getting killed. “If you can have that mindset about somebody’s life being taking in front of his wife and children, I’m almost scared of what you’re capable of.”

And, as one X pundit, TaraBull, pointed out, Farina’s “[h]usband’s company, Evolution Electrical in Oceanside, CA is getting inundated with 1 star reviews and has shut down their website after wife Megan Farina posted this video to 600k followers, mocking Charlie Kirk’s death.”

Husband’s company, Evolution Electrical in Oceanside, CA is getting inundated with 1 star reviews and has shut down their website after wife Megan Farina posted this video to 600k followers, mocking Charlie Kirk’s death pic.twitter.com/DsCudrRlH1 — TaraBull (@TaraBull808) September 14, 2025

Think this is unfair? Well, firstly, reports indicate she apparently works at the San Diego area business:

She works with his company — TaraBull (@TaraBull808) September 15, 2025

Secondly, as many pointed out, she released a video — also since deleted from TikTok — in which she tries to “clarify” what she meant and didn’t come across any better. (Pretty much any “clarification” video can be translated in TL;DR form thusly: “Sure, I said what I said, and I know you think it’s really horrible, but let me explain why I really didn’t say that and it’s just your lying ears …”)

And of course, the “clarification” came as her husband’s business was being wrecked, with tons of one-star Yelp reviews which said “thoughts and prayers for your business” in some way, shape or form:

WARNING: The following post contain vulgar language that some readers may find offensive.

Her husband’s electrical company is getting reckt on Yelp.https://t.co/6g7RWcsfSu pic.twitter.com/MMQOnVDWxf — Mr Wizard (@The_Mr_Wizard) September 16, 2025

Thoughts and prayers, indeed. It’s a little late to say that he should have had better taste in women, considering his wife has wrecked the business he built for the time being, but at least one can offer that up for future reference.

Finally, here’s her pusillanimous husband trying to usher someone out of the door of his business for confronting him about whether he disavows his wife’s comments about Charlie Kirk — an easy enough thing for him to say if he did, which he didn’t. Instead, he hung her out to dry without any real apology, as you can see in the interaction below:

Here’s a video: one of the psychos mocking Charlie Kirk-her husband owns Evolution Electrical. And someone shows up and confronts him face to face. You’d think this’d be happening all over the place. pic.twitter.com/cXUElTvO9C — Grumpy SuperMan (@McGee2021) September 14, 2025

What he did do, meanwhile, is convince Yelp to stop letting people review his business after his wife’s Kirk comments. Here’s the message you get from the online review directory when you go to Evolution Electrical’s page:

This business recently received increased public attention, which often means people come to this page to post their views on the news. While we don’t take a stand one way or the other when it comes to this incident, we’ve temporarily disabled the posting of content to this page as we work to investigate whether the content you see here reflects actual consumer experiences rather than the recent events. Please note that we apply this same policy regardless of the business and regardless of the topic at issue. Read more on Yelp Support.

If you’re here to leave a review based on a first-hand experience with the business, please check back at a later date.

The problem with this is that we’ve all, more or less, had a first-hand experience with this business. The wife, who apparently works there, mocked a husband and father after he was assassinated. Her husband didn’t bother apologizing, simply showing a concerned party out the door.

And while the confrontation should have probably taken a different form, it’s worth noting that the media isn’t exactly going to pursue this story, and this isn’t minor stuff.

The husband’s business has its website down at the moment, but here’s how they describe themselves in an archived version of the page:

Looking for a reliable electrical contractor in Oceanside, CA? Evolution Electrical specializes in commercial, multi-family, and industrial electrical services across coastal San Diego County. With over 11 years of experience, we are licensed, bonded, and insured, delivering safe, high-quality solutions with a focus on efficiency and customer satisfaction.

Our team is equipped to handle everything from large-scale installations to electrical upgrades, ensuring a smooth, stress-free process from start to finish.

What am I supposed to think when entrusting these people with my house’s electrical system? That’s not a matter of minor importance; poorly done electrical work can lead to fires or other serious outcomes.

Am I to think that, if I have a Trump/Vance 2024 bumper sticker on my car, that I’m going to get reliable service from this guy, especially when his wife feels free to post videos of herself dancing while mocking the idea he deserves “thoughts and prayers.” (Forget the fact that the party which says that “thoughts and prayers” aren’t enough after gun violence then stands up and says that Kirk doesn’t deserve even that. To dance around like a diabolical ninny using that as a hellish incantation is pure evil.)

But then, why are we surprised when we see a weak husband that’s too much of a coward to admit his wife was wrong while still hanging her out to dry on social media? He’s managed to look like a poltroonish weakling on both accounts. Nice work.

This, again, isn’t cancel culture. Cancel culture is when the left insists that someone be deplatformed or fired for saying wholly rational things they don’t agree with — i.e., there are two genders, criminals need to face harsh deterrent sentences, or simply that wokeness has gone too far. Just last month, in fact, Megan Farina was basically calling for it for people who wouldn’t say they were for Kamala Harris.

This is consequence culture, again. There is no version of reality in which celebrating the horrifying murder of a husband and father because you disagreed with his mainstream political beliefs shouldn’t have consequences — especially if your family business depends on trust and nobody can trust you after how this has been handled.

My thoughts and prayers — and I mean this sincerely — are with Megan Farina and her husband. They need help. But my business, until real apologies are issued, will not be. Yours shouldn’t be, either.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.