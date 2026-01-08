Watch: Hysterical Dem Rep. Has to Be Pulled Away from Minnesota GOP Congressman on House Floor

Democratic Rep. Angie Craig could be seen laying into Republican Whip Tom Emmer, a fellow Minnesotan, on the House floor on Wednesday in the wake of the shooting of a Minneapolis woman who could be seen driving her car into an Immigration and Customs Enforcement agent.

A clip of the verbal altercation between the two lawmakers shows it lasted approximately 40 seconds.

During the exchange, Craig repeatedly put her finger in Emmer’s face, while he yelled back at her. Eventually, other lawmakers stepped between them, and Democratic Rep. Betty McCollum of Minnesota pulled Craig away.

“Craig told Emmer — who defended the ICE officers in the wake of the shooting — that Republicans’ political stunts in Minnesota got a woman killed,” Axios reported on the basis of “two sources briefed on the argument.”

Emmer responded by telling Craig to “take a walk,” the sources said.

Footage shows Democratic Rep. Angie Craig having a heated exchange with Republican Whip Tom Emmer, both of Minnesota, on the House floor. Craig has strongly denounced the ICE shooting in Minneapolis, while Emmer defended the officers. More on what was said in a story TK. pic.twitter.com/VCDeUK8WA3 — Andrew Solender (@AndrewSolender) January 8, 2026

The Republican leader appeared on Fox News following the Wednesday incident that left protester Renee Nicole Good, 37, dead after she was shot by an ICE agent when she hit him with her car.

“People need to understand that there is an ICE officer standing directly in front of the car when it starts to accelerate,” Emmer recounted.

He noted that an investigation will have to be conducted to try to determine the driver’s intentions.

“In the meantime, I pray that every federal agent, every ICE agent, every law enforcement agent is respected and that they are safe,” Emmer said.

I pray that every federal law enforcement officer on the ground in Minnesota right now remains safe as they carry out their vital mission. Tim Walz and Jacob Frey are cowards who are inciting violence to distract from their own failures. It’s dangerous. Stay safe, @ICEgov. pic.twitter.com/k3bpeg4F75 — Tom Emmer (@GOPMajorityWhip) January 7, 2026

By contrast, Craig posted on social media, “We all saw the video — ICE murdered a woman in cold blood and robbed a 6 year old child of their mother. Kristi Noem is a liar and a fraud. It’s time for ICE to get out of our state.”

During an interview, she accused the Trump administration of engaging in “political theater” by sending ICE agents to Minneapolis in the first place.

We all saw the video — ICE murdered a woman in cold blood and robbed a 6 year old child of their mother. Kristi Noem is a liar and a fraud. It’s time for ICE to get out of our state. pic.twitter.com/iskYvuTiyy — Angie Craig (@RepAngieCraig) January 8, 2026

Video of the incident showed that Good first parked her car in the middle of a Minneapolis street, blocking ICE agents’ vehicles. She then refused to exit her car when ordered to do so. Finally, Good apparently sought to flee the scene and drove directly toward an agent in front of her car, who had pulled his gun after she did not exit the vehicle.

1.) she is ordered out of her car

2.) she refuses

3.) she backs up

4.) she drives forward into an ice agent

5.) ice agent pulls out gun only when she starts moving forward INTO HIS BODY

6.) self defense

7.) case closed pic.twitter.com/zLJCHHig3J — Natalie F Danelishen (@Chesschick01) January 7, 2026

The agent then shot and killed her.

Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem told reporters that Good had been “stalking” ICE agents throughout the day.

Today, in an act of domestic terrorism, an anti-ICE rioter weaponized her vehicle against law enforcement. Our officer relied on his training and saved his own life, as well as the lives of his fellow officers. Sanctuary politicians have created an environment that encourages… pic.twitter.com/OGZUkdbr3R — Homeland Security (@DHSgov) January 8, 2026

The secretary accused Good of “weaponizing her vehicle” and that the agent responded by firing “defensive shots.”

She added, “He used his training to save his own life and that of his colleagues.”

