Commentary

Watch: ICE Agent Tosses Dem Congressional Candidate to the Ground After She Tries to Block Official Vehicle

 By Michael Schwarz  September 19, 2025 at 9:48am
Unhinged Democrats have faced so little accountability in recent years that they now react to it like screeching toddlers.

In a clip posted Friday to the social media platform X, former journalist Kat Abughazaleh, a Democrat congressional candidate in Illinois’ 9th District, tried to physically impede an Immigration and Customs Enforcement vehicle, at which point an ICE agent forcibly removed Abughazaleh from the scene and tossed her to the ground several feet away.

The incident occurred during an anti-ICE demonstration outside ICE’s Broadview processing center in Chicago, per the Chicago Sun-Times.

According to reporter Ali Bradley of NewsNation, earlier Abughazaleh had sat on the ground blocking the processing center’s exit.

Readers may watch the incident in the video below.

WARNING: The following video contains vulgar language that may offend some readers. 

Meanwhile, on her own X account, Abughazaleh posted side-by-side clips of her own obstruction efforts.

Was this ICE agent justified in removing Kat Abughazaleh.

“This is what it looks like when ICE violates our First Amendment rights,” the confused, 26-year-old progressive wrote.

WARNING: The following videos contain vulgar language that may offend some readers.

Fortunately, X users bombarded Abughazaleh’s account with correct interpretations of the First Amendment.

Nine days after the assassination of conservative icon Charlie Kirk, leftists have shown that they will not change their ways. They have chosen to double-, triple-, and quadruple-down on crazy.

In fact, even in the videos above one can hear demonstrators yelling “racist,” “fascist,” and “Nazi,” at the ICE agents.

Of course, watching Abughazaleh get tossed to the ground might provide some visceral satisfaction for some. But an arrest would have given us actual justice.

Let us hope that grandstanding Democrats will face that justice each time they attempt to physically obstruct ICE agents.

Michael Schwarz
Michael Schwarz holds a Ph.D. in History and has taught at multiple colleges and universities. He has published one book and numerous essays on Thomas Jefferson, James Madison, and the Early U.S. Republic. He loves dogs, baseball, and freedom. After meandering spiritually through most of early adulthood, he has rediscovered his faith in midlife and is eager to continue learning about it from the great Christian thinkers.
