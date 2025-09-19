Unhinged Democrats have faced so little accountability in recent years that they now react to it like screeching toddlers.

In a clip posted Friday to the social media platform X, former journalist Kat Abughazaleh, a Democrat congressional candidate in Illinois’ 9th District, tried to physically impede an Immigration and Customs Enforcement vehicle, at which point an ICE agent forcibly removed Abughazaleh from the scene and tossed her to the ground several feet away.

The incident occurred during an anti-ICE demonstration outside ICE’s Broadview processing center in Chicago, per the Chicago Sun-Times.

According to reporter Ali Bradley of NewsNation, earlier Abughazaleh had sat on the ground blocking the processing center’s exit.

Readers may watch the incident in the video below.

WARNING: The following video contains vulgar language that may offend some readers.

Now: A woman protesting rushes in front of a federal officer’s vehicle leaving the Broadview facility—Agents quickly jump in and forcibly remove her. Earlier she was sitting on the ground blocking the exit. pic.twitter.com/Y9DgbBg9xf — Ali Bradley (@AliBradleyTV) September 19, 2025

Meanwhile, on her own X account, Abughazaleh posted side-by-side clips of her own obstruction efforts.

“This is what it looks like when ICE violates our First Amendment rights,” the confused, 26-year-old progressive wrote.

WARNING: The following videos contain vulgar language that may offend some readers.

This is what it looks like when ICE violates our First Amendment rights. pic.twitter.com/EneI3BAkPF — Kat Abughazaleh (@KatAbughazaleh) September 19, 2025

Fortunately, X users bombarded Abughazaleh’s account with correct interpretations of the First Amendment.

There is no 1A right to blocking traffic or obstructing law enforcement. Someone running for Congress ought to know this. — Lili von Shtupp (@LvS_Redux) September 19, 2025

The first amendment right to…sit in the middle of the road and get tossed like a sack of potatoes for being a moron? This is a CNN contributor btw ladies and gentlemen, and apparently someone running for Congress. — P.T. Ward (@HTWardish) September 19, 2025

Sitting in the road isn’t a first amendment issue. It’s a “you are stupid and evil” issue. — \~/ (@Day_For_Day_Yay) September 19, 2025

Nine days after the assassination of conservative icon Charlie Kirk, leftists have shown that they will not change their ways. They have chosen to double-, triple-, and quadruple-down on crazy.

In fact, even in the videos above one can hear demonstrators yelling “racist,” “fascist,” and “Nazi,” at the ICE agents.

Of course, watching Abughazaleh get tossed to the ground might provide some visceral satisfaction for some. But an arrest would have given us actual justice.

Let us hope that grandstanding Democrats will face that justice each time they attempt to physically obstruct ICE agents.

