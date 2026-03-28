Watch: ICE Agents Working at Airport Give Whining Leftist the Exact Response He Deserves

A leftist at an airport tried verbally accosting a group of Immigration and Customs Enforcement officers only for them to laugh in his face.

USA Today reported that President Donald Trump sent ICE to several airports across the country after a partial government shutdown induced shortages in Transportation Security Administration workers.

Because ICE cannot seem to go anywhere without screeching leftists making their jobs more difficult than they need to be, one man was seen approaching four officers in footage posted to social media platform X on Friday.

He read from the usual script about Trump that we’re all so tired of hearing.

“You guys are the foot soldiers of a fascist regime, right?” he pressed.

“Is that not what it is?” he asked, following the men as they walked.

The man then turned the camera toward one agent walking behind the others with his hand over his mouth, laughing at the question. “Is that funny?” the leftist asked the agent with a massive grin on his face.

The agent said something inaudible to another one as the footage ended.

After so many years of hearing the same tired rhetoric, laughter is an appropriate response.

“Orange man bad” is a dead horse, now beaten to a pulp. These people have only a few lines, and they use them over and over.

X users were quick to note that the leftist was accusing a group of black men of supporting a white president who is supposedly a proponent of an authoritarian race ideology.

One took a screenshot from the footage, commenting, “Pretty diverse for fascism.”

Pretty diverse for fascism 🤷🏻‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/zvJJHvcWiZ — Liberty Chai (@LibertyChai_) March 27, 2026

Another wrote, “An effeminate, whiny white dude berating a group of black law enforcement officers. Pretty much sums up the modern American left.”

An effeminate, whiny white dude berating a group of black law enforcement officers. Pretty much sums up the modern American left. — AdamInHTownTX (@AdamInHTownTX) March 27, 2026

Indeed, how dare that awful, racist president give these black men a job in law enforcement!

Don’t they know they’re bringing about their own demise?

Clearly not, since apparently they needed a loudmouth in an airport with nothing better to do to tell them.

These people are not serious. They peddle ideology rather than serious thought.

Laughter and mockery are the answer because their positions are absurd and below reason.

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