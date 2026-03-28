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Federal law enforcement agents, including some with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, walk through LaGuardia Airport in New York on March 23, 2026.
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Federal law enforcement agents, including some with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, walk through LaGuardia Airport in New York on March 23, 2026. (Timothy A. Clary - AFP / Getty Images)

Watch: ICE Agents Working at Airport Give Whining Leftist the Exact Response He Deserves

 By Samuel Short  March 28, 2026 at 1:19pm
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A leftist at an airport tried verbally accosting a group of Immigration and Customs Enforcement officers only for them to laugh in his face.

USA Today reported that President Donald Trump sent ICE to several airports across the country after a partial government shutdown induced shortages in Transportation Security Administration workers.

Because ICE cannot seem to go anywhere without screeching leftists making their jobs more difficult than they need to be, one man was seen approaching four officers in footage posted to social media platform X on Friday.

He read from the usual script about Trump that we’re all so tired of hearing.

“You guys are the foot soldiers of a fascist regime, right?” he pressed.

“Is that not what it is?” he asked, following the men as they walked.

The man then turned the camera toward one agent walking behind the others with his hand over his mouth, laughing at the question. “Is that funny?” the leftist asked the agent with a massive grin on his face.

The agent said something inaudible to another one as the footage ended.

After so many years of hearing the same tired rhetoric, laughter is an appropriate response.

“Orange man bad” is a dead horse, now beaten to a pulp. These people have only a few lines, and they use them over and over.

X users were quick to note that the leftist was accusing a group of black men of supporting a white president who is supposedly a proponent of an authoritarian race ideology.

One took a screenshot from the footage, commenting, “Pretty diverse for fascism.”

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Another wrote, “An effeminate, whiny white dude berating a group of black law enforcement officers. Pretty much sums up the modern American left.”

Indeed, how dare that awful, racist president give these black men a job in law enforcement!

Don’t they know they’re bringing about their own demise?

Clearly not, since apparently they needed a loudmouth in an airport with nothing better to do to tell them.

These people are not serious. They peddle ideology rather than serious thought.

Laughter and mockery are the answer because their positions are absurd and below reason.

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Samuel Short
Sam Short is an Assistant Professor of History with Motlow State Community College in Smyrna, Tennessee. He holds a BA in History from Middle Tennessee State University and an MA in History from University College London. The views expressed in his articles are his own and do not reflect the views or opinions of Motlow State Community College.




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