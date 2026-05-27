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Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents stand guard behind the gate as protestors gather at Delaney Hall, which is being used as an Immigration and Customs Enforcement detention center in Newark, New Jersey, on May 26, 2026.
Commentary
Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents stand guard behind the gate as protestors gather at Delaney Hall, which is being used as an Immigration and Customs Enforcement detention center in Newark, New Jersey, on May 26, 2026. (Charly Triballeau - AFP / Getty Images)

Watch: ICE Facility Workers Double Over in Laughter as Agitators Make Humiliating Mistake, Reveal Themselves to Be Racists

 By Samuel Short  May 27, 2026 at 5:11am
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The left’s neo-Marxist race dichotomy dictates every interaction they witness involving minority populations.

Critical thinking — really just hesitance to jump to conclusions — doesn’t factor into that worldview. It makes them look astoundingly idiotic when a situation doesn’t pan out in a manner their outlook says it will.

This came to pass at an Immigration and Customs Enforcement facility in Newark, New Jersey, where crowds of leftist agitators assumed two non-white men leaving the facility were being “freed” — even though they were employees just passing by.

Journalist Nick Sortor posted the footage to social media platform X on Tuesday, showing how the cheers erupted only for ICE agents to laugh, mocking them as racist for their assumption about the two men.

WARNING: The following footage contains language some viewers may find offensive. 

The men opened the gates and walked past the crowd, which was immediately carried away by euphoria. They apparently thought their efforts were successful; these poor men were saved from President Donald Trump’s secret police that had kept them unjustly locked away.

Several of the guards can be heard saying, “They work here.”

Several others began laughing as one observed, “That’s racist.”

It’s odd the agitators even had a millisecond to make the assumption. One of the men had a pair of Airpods in his ears — does Trump snatch up innocent minorities and give them Apple products to pass the time?

Aside from one of the employee’s expensive headwear, several ICE agents in the shot were black.

Related:
GRAPHIC: Next Time Somebody Complains ICE Is Wearing Masks, Shut Them up with This Footage - 'Your Whole ****ing Family Is Dead ... I Have Your Face!'

Years of efforts to push for a colorblind society have been undone.

Race is the only thing these activists see.

Wouldn’t the crowd already begin to suspect the story they were fed was not totally accurate? Shouldn’t these agents all be blue-eyed, blonde-haired, white men in black uniforms speaking with a German accent?

There is quite possibly nothing that will dismantle their tribal worldview, even when the people that are a part of the opposing tribe possess characteristics that are antithetical to what they should apparently be.

Reactions like this come from people who are largely insulated from humanity. They have abstractions they’ve embraced, forgoing the simple act of being among the general public.

If they were, they’d see things aren’t as simple as they seem.

If we can hope for anything after this embarrassing moment, perhaps more than a few of the people present started second guessing what brought them to those gates.

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Samuel Short
Sam Short is an Assistant Professor of History with Motlow State Community College in Smyrna, Tennessee. He holds a BA in History from Middle Tennessee State University and an MA in History from University College London. The views expressed in his articles are his own and do not reflect the views or opinions of Motlow State Community College.




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