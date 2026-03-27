Watch: ICE Officer Hated by Democrats Springs Into Action and Saves Dying Baby's Life at Airport

As Democrats and their media puppets recklessly defame and incite violence against Immigration and Customs Enforcement officers, these federal agents are working hard to protect the public.

On Wednesday, an ICE agent saved the life of a one-year-old child experiencing a medical emergency at John F. Kennedy International Airport in New York.

“The heroic actions of this officer began when a one-year-old child became unresponsive in the arms of his father, unable to breathe for almost two minutes,” the Department of Homeland Security said.

“CCTV review shows a passenger in a TSA Precheck line holding his one-year-old in his arms when the child’s arms go lifeless; panic ensues, and the father is seen scrambling around the area, and calling for help.”

An ICE agent who was on duty heard the commotion and ran to the scene.

“The father handed the child to the officer, who then assessed the unresponsive child and began performing the Heimlich maneuver,” DHS said.

“After a few seconds, the child started breathing again.”

Emergency medical personnel examined the child, who quickly recovered from the incident — thanks to the heroic intervention of the unnamed ICE agent.

The child was eventually deemed healthy enough to fly, and later boarded his plane.

WATCH: An ICE officer saved an infant’s life at JFK airport after he was reassigned to help TSA. The officer rushed to help when he heard the panicking family. After 2 minutes refusing to give up, he restored the infant’s breathing & saved its life.pic.twitter.com/FibNdYO0gL — The Western Journal (@WesternJournalX) March 26, 2026

DHS Secretary Markwayne Mullin praised the ICE officer for his quick thinking.

“The ICE agent sprang into action and saved this one-year-old child’s life. If our agent had not been there and stepped up, this would have been a tragic outcome,” Secretary Markwayne Mullin said.

“Despite the endless smears and lies told about them by sanctuary politicians and the media, our ICE officers show up every day to protect the Homeland and their fellow Americans,” Mullin underscored.

This is the second child ICE agents saved in recent weeks.

On Feb. 20, off-duty ICE agents saved a four-year-old boy from drowning in a hotel pool.

“Off-duty ICE law enforcement agents were dining at a restaurant in Plymouth, Minnesota, when they were approached by a panicked woman seeking assistance for a four-year-old child who was unresponsive from drowning in a hotel swimming pool,” DHS recounted.

The ICE officials immediately sprang into action and performed CPR. The child regained consciousness thanks to the life-saving intervention of the off-duty agents.

These instances of selfless heroism undermine the absurd left-wing narrative that smears ICE agents as heartless fascists.

In reality, the thankless work they do ensures national security and bolsters public safety.

While Democrats and the establishment media demonize ICE agents and prioritize the welfare of illegal aliens, migrants continue to wreak havoc across the nation.

NEW: A 4x previously deported Honduran illegal alien has been charged with murder after he allegedly shoved an 83-year-old U.S. Air Force veteran onto subway tracks in NYC’s upper east side. He died from his injuries. The alien has a lengthy rap sheet.https://t.co/M86foQ0wcH — Bill Melugin (@BillMelugin_) March 26, 2026

You don’t have to openly support or like ICE agents.

But to recklessly defame them and incite violence against them is a slap in the face to the countless Americans who appreciate the contributions they make to enhance public safety.

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