Watch: IDF Bombs Building Reportedly Containing Hamas Military Intelligence Assets, AP News Office

Kipp JonesMay 15, 2021 at 12:59pm
The Israeli military destroyed a high-rise building in Gaza on Saturday after giving advance warning to civilians inside, leading The Associated Press to condemn the airstrike.

The Israeli Defense Forces Twitter account posted a message saying it had given advance warning that the building would be demolished. The structure housed international media offices, including offices for the AP and for Al Jazeera.

“After providing advance warning to civilians & time to evacuate, IDF fighter jets struck a multi-story building containing Hamas military intelligence assets,” the IDF said.

“The building contained civilian media offices, which Hamas hides behind and deliberately uses as human shields.”

The AP shared updates on Twitter, saying it had been notified all residents needed to evacuate the building due to an imminent attack.

In another post, the AP confirmed that the building in Gaza had been leveled.

Explosives appeared to target the building’s foundation, leading to a complete collapse.

“AP staffers and other tenants safely evacuated their office building after the military telephoned a warning that the strike was imminent within an hour. Three heavy missiles struck the 12-story building, collapsing it in a giant cloud of dust,” the outlet reported.

AP President and CEO Gary Pruitt soon issued a statement condemning Israel’s destruction of the building, which, according to the IDF, was being used by terrorists.

“We are shocked and horrified that the Israeli military would target and destroy the building housing AP’s bureau and other news organizations in Gaza. They have long known the location of our bureau and knew journalists were there. We received a warning that the building would be hit,” Pruitt said.

“We are seeking information from the Israeli government and are engaged with the U.S. State Department to try to learn more,” he added.

“This is an incredibly disturbing development. We narrowly avoided a terrible loss of life. A dozen AP journalists and freelancers were inside the building and thankfully we were able to evacuate them in time,” Pruitt concluded.

“The world will know less about what is happening in Gaza because of what happened today.”

Al Jazeera, a Qatari-owned outlet with offices in the building, shared updates regarding the strike as well.

The IDF began responding last week after Hamas militants fired rockets at civilian areas in cities across the country.

In recent days, the tense situation has escalated as Israel continues to respond to rocket attacks with force.

