Watch: IDF Drone Hunts Down Hamas Leader, Captures Desperate Final Moments

Since the Israeli government released the video of terror mastermind Yahah Sinwar’s final, desperate moments, the internet has been awash with leftists claiming it will be an inspiration to more terrorists.

But the reality is it shows a man — and his bloody, morally bankrupt cause — in a moment of utterly deserved defeat.

And the world can see it.

The mastermind of the massacre that inflamed the Middle East spent his final moments knowing his hunters were watching him — and very personal payback was on its way.

Sinwar, the Hamas terrorist leader who launched the Oct. 7, 2023, invasion of Israel, was hunted down by an Israel Defense Forces drone in the shattered remnants of a building in the former Hamas stronghold of Rafah on Wednesday.

On Thursday, the Israeli government released video of the killer’s desperate ending, as he faced justice from the people he’d wanted to destroy. It’s a scene of desperation and defeat — and it’s better than he deserved:

This is footage from an IDF drone moments before arch terrorist Yahya Sinwar was eliminated. Justice has been served. pic.twitter.com/HafylyK47t — Israel ישראל (@Israel) October 17, 2024

The man in the video was identified as Sinwar by fingerprints and DNA samples, according to The New York Times. He’d been spotted with two other men by Israeli forces in the Gazan city of Rafah, separated from the others and tried to hide in a building, where the Israeli drone tracked him down.

Sinwar was clearly aware of the drone, and even threw a stick at it in a futile attempt to ward it off.

An Israeli sniper killed him with a bullet to the head, according to the Times, before an Israeli tank shell destroyed much of the building.

To any sane observer, Sinwar’s end was pathetic. The man directly responsible for the brutal murders of about 1,200 Jews in the Oct. 7 attack, and indirectly responsible for the tens of thousands of deaths in the war that has followed, was run down like a common criminal.

He was then watched by his militarily and technologically superior enemy as he bled from his wounds.

In an era of hyper-modern weaponry, he was reduced to using a stick as a weapon against a flying camera that recorded his every move.

While far too many terror sympathizers on social media have, disgracefully, tried to cast Sinwar’s end as heroically defiant, the truth is different.

And normal people know it:

Live by the sword, die by the sword — Honey B (@Apoxonu80) October 18, 2024

Yahya Sinwar – caked in dust, missing his right hand, cowering in a chair in a bombed out building – desperately tries to throw a stick at a drone filming him. A fittingly pathetic end for a disgusting terrorist. Let Putin, Khamenei, Xi and Kim Jong Un, see and fear this pic.twitter.com/OhJcvoF5GW — Drew Pavlou 🇦🇺🇺🇸🇺🇦 (@DrewPavlou) October 17, 2024

The last moments of the rat Sinwar

he leader of the murderers and architect of the October 7 attack, Sinwar, ended his life wounded, trying to fight an IDF drone with a stick and stones. This is the pathetic end of a wicked man pic.twitter.com/aA5vZFB0kV — The Uri (@uricohenisrael) October 17, 2024

And the final reality: “He is Eliminated.”

He is Eliminated — SHUBHAM GUPTA (@sanugupta100) October 18, 2024

Wars are not Hollywood movies — and even the full disinformation machines of the terrorist sympathizers in the Middle East and the West, spewing their filth in the cyberworld like cackling carrion, can’t change the reality of what is on record here.

A vicious murderer has met his end — a man evil enough to plot the deaths of innocents among the people he considered his enemy and to accept, even welcome, the deaths of his own people as “necessary sacrifices” to score propaganda points among weak-minded Westerners and their biased media outlets.

As the legendary Gen. George S. Patton put it, “No bastard ever won a war by dying for his country. He won it by making some other poor dumb bastard die for his country.”

That’s the ugly reality of war on the bloody ground where wars are fought, not behind keyboards from the comfortable confines of an office or apartment or an Ivy League campus thousands of miles away.

Last week, the IDF made Yahya Sinwar die for his demented dream of a Judenrein Middle East.

No matter what the propaganda mills of the left will churn out in the days, months and years ahead, this is what desperation and defeat look like — and the world knows it.

