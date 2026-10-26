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Rep. Ilhan Omar and Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez listen during a news conference calling for a ceasefire in Gaza outside the U.S. Capitol building on Nov. 13, 2023, in Washington, D.C.
Commentary
Rep. Ilhan Omar and Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez listen during a news conference calling for a ceasefire in Gaza outside the U.S. Capitol building on Nov. 13, 2023, in Washington, D.C. (Anna Moneymaker / Getty Images)

Watch: Ilhan Omar, AOC Unexpectedly Show up on Football Fans' TVs, Making Racist, Anti-White Comments Many Voters Had Never Heard

 By Samuel Short  October 26, 2026 at 5:36am
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Fans tuning in to watch Saturday’s game between the Indiana Hoosiers and the Michigan Wolverines were met with a hard-hitting advertisement during a commercial break from America Next.

The conservative nonprofit describes themselves as a group “not focused on elections,” but “winning the war of ideas.”

It has definitely met the left at the front lines of that war with their ad.

Viewers saw New York Democratic Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and Minnesota Democratic Rep. “Ilhan Omar” making blatantly racist remarks about white people.

AOC lectures the viewer that “You benefit from a system of white supremacy” while her colleague remarks, “Our country should be more fearful of white men.”

“The View” co-host Sunny Hostin — never short on racist remarks — also makes an appearance, saying, “everything is about race.”

The narrator — a woman in her kitchen — follows those remarks. “Today’s liberals are full of hate. They hate America. They’re obsessed with skin color. I can’t even show my face because my skin is white and they’ll spew hate at me.”

“Hate leads them to racism. Liberals are the new racists.”

The woman’s face is hidden, and the setting is a key component of her reaction to the left’s words: She is a regular person sitting at home, just trying to live her life.

Do you believe the Democratic Party is embracing racism toward white people?

Hiding her identity speaks to the left’s tactics of putting you in the crosshairs of the mob.

The ad is short, but it hits hard.

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How many voters sitting down to watch college football are hearing these remarks for the first time? How many will dramatically change their view of the Democratic Party now?

Hopefully more than a few.

Do not relay what the left is saying to the average viewer. Let them say it for themselves.

This is an opening, but a more encompassing strategy is needed. Television advertising does not reach the audience it once did.

However, college football is a good avenue to use.

Viewers may not be spending hours on social media platforms like X, where leftist ideology is refuted often. America Next met those people on their terms.

The timing is critical since the midterm elections are just over a week away. Viewers are going to walk away from Saturday seeing that racism toward whites is a major part of the Democratic Party platform.

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Samuel Short
Sam Short is an Assistant Professor of History with Motlow State Community College in Smyrna, Tennessee. He holds a BA in History from Middle Tennessee State University and an MA in History from University College London. The views expressed in his articles are his own and do not reflect the views or opinions of Motlow State Community College.




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