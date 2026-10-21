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Rep. Ilhan Omar wears an anti-assault rifle pin during a news conference on gun violence, outside the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C., on March 29, 2023.
Rep. Ilhan Omar wears an anti-assault rifle pin during a news conference on gun violence, outside the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C., on March 29, 2023. (Stefani Reynolds - AFP / Getty Images)

Watch: Ilhan Omar's Relatives Bristle as Speculation About Congresswoman's Whereabouts Builds

 By Jack Davis  October 21, 2026 at 7:01am
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Democratic Rep. Ilhan Omar of Minnesota asked for funds on social media Tuesday amid the federal investigation into her alleged immigration fraud.

Omar has not been seen in public since federal agents raided her Washington, D.C., home on Oct. 12.

A video released Tuesday asking for campaign donations did not explain where she was, clarify when the video was made, or provide any other clues as to where Omar has been since the raid, according to the New York Post.

Isra Hirsi, a daughter of Omar’s who led anti-Semitic protests at Barnard College in 2024 after the Hamas slaughter of Israelis in 2023, arrived at the house Saturday night, according to a report from Fox News.

“What’s your problem?” Hirsi called out to a reporter after she got out of the car.

On Monday, a young teenage girl believed to be Omar’s second daughter arrived with an older woman Fox News said was likely her caretaker.

Political consultant Tim Mynett, whom Omar married in 2020, has emerged now and then to walk the family’s dog.

He snarled when asked whether Omar had fled the country.

“You guys are annoying the hell out of the neighbors around here, man,” he said.

The investigation into Omar has been building for months, according to Scott Johnson, a retired Minnesota attorney and a co-founder of Powerline Blog, per The Hill.

Johnson said that although he had been asking questions about Omar’s citizenship status since 2016, it was not until earlier this year that he received any attention from federal officials.

Related:
Is 'Ilhan Omar' a Fake Name? New Court Filing Identifying Omar's Alias Has Americans Questioning Her Real Name
What do you think about Ilhan Omar's silence following the raid on her home?

“In January of this year, I was contacted by two ICE agents who asked me to meet with them, and this was in the middle of Operation Metro Surge,” Johnson said.

“They asked me questions that related to issues of [Omar’s] immigration and naturalization and also questions related to her father, which would bear on the same issue,” he said.

“So I inferred at the end of that hour, and from other help that they asked me for, that they were looking at a possible civil proceeding that might lead to her denaturalization.”

Johnson said agents already had a “detailed knowledge” of Omar’s history in January.

“[The investigation has] obviously carried on since then. They’ve obviously filled out the case, and I would say there must be many agents involved, and they’ve gone down several different trails,” he said.

Johnson said he was asked for documents and files related to Omar’s immigration history.

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Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Location
New York City
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Topics of Expertise
Politics, Foreign Policy, Military & Defense Issues




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Watch: Ilhan Omar's Relatives Bristle as Speculation About Congresswoman's Whereabouts Builds
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