Watch: Illegals Have It Better Than Inner-City Americans - GOP Rep Reveals Stunning Amenities He Found in Delaney ICE Facility

The funny thing about the Devil is that he never tempts us with what we know to be pure evil. His temptations always come packaged as a false good.

For instance, as we noted here yesterday, Christians abhor the inhumane treatment of God’s children, even those who commit crimes. But we also have discernment, which allows us to determine when advocates for those criminals have most likely lied to us in order to manipulate our sympathy in the service of a dark agenda, the true nature of which they wish to conceal.

Monday on Fox News, Republican Rep. Jeff Van Drew of New Jersey reported on what he saw inside the Delaney Hall Immigration and Customs Enforcement detention center in Newark, New Jersey, and what he saw exposed the leftist protesters’ deceitful anti-ICE narrative, as well as their deeply dark motives.

“I was actually surprised how nice it was,” Van Drew said of the detention facility. “I thought it would be OK. But I don’t know that people know they have a soccer field there, they have major workout equipment of all types, they have medical care, they have a physician there, they have a dentist there, they have nurses there, [and] they have all kinds of food.”

Moments later, the congressman characterized the situation as “better treatment than people generally receive in most places wherever they go.”

Of course, leftists have spun a very different narrative about conditions inside Delaney Hall.

For more than a week, anti-ICE protesters have gathered outside the facility, citing reports of inhumane treatment from the roughly 300 detainees who communicate with the outside world via tablets and who reportedly began a hunger strike to protest that treatment.

What do you think - are the rioters fighting for illegals or against America? For illegals Against America

A login link has been sent to . Please check your inbox and click the link to log in and vote. Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use For illegals: 9% (2 Votes) Against America: 91% (21 Votes)

As always happens at these protests, the left’s vilest miscreants showed up and made nuisances of themselves. Some even tried blocking regular, non-facility-related traffic on the road outside the detention center.

On Saturday, however, Newark Mayor Ras Baraka imposed a mandatory 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. curfew. Democratic Gov. Mikie Sherrill of New Jersey sent in the state police to restore order.

Those who violated Sunday’s curfew faced swift consequences.

Sane Americans always suspected that the leftist protesters acted on lies. After all, in 2020, these same Marxist lunatics used the George Floyd lie as an excuse to topple statues and burn down cities.

Thus, Van Drew’s report confirmed much of what we already knew.

“It is shocking what the left and the Democrats are doing,” the congressman said of the false anti-ICE narrative. “They have created this situation by putting out completely false and untrue information that it isn’t nice in there. It is clean, it is safe, it is nice, and I gotta tell you — I meet a lot of people from around the world and around the country — the conditions there are better than 90 percent of the world lives in, and probably half of America.”

As for leftist protesters’ motives, Van Drew had something to say about that, too.

“This is antifa,” the congressman said, “this is the George Soros crowd, these are the people that want mayhem and chaos and anarchy in our country, [and] these are people who hate America, and don’t want anything like the America that we know and love.”

I toured Delaney Hall today to see the facts for myself. What I saw was clean, organized, and well-run. Clean dorms. On-site doctors, nurses, and dentists. A law library. A regular library. A gym. A soccer field. Meals for allergies, kosher requirements, religious needs, and… pic.twitter.com/UrYFt0hfMF — Congressman Jeff Van Drew (@Congressman_JVD) June 1, 2026

In other words, anti-ICE leftists say that they want humane treatment for the detainees. But the detainees already receive humane treatment.

Therefore, those same leftists, like the Devil himself, actually want something else. They wish to destroy you, but they know that you will not willingly author your own destruction. So they dress up their destructive plans like something good, such as compassion.

Only later, after they have succeeded, will they gloat over having defeated you with lies.

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