WATCH: The Incredible Moment a Man in an Iowa Diner Asks to Pray for Trump, and Trump's Perfect Response

An Iowa man asked President Donald Trump if he could pray for him on Tuesday before the American leader was to deliver a speech about the economy.

Trump made a stop at the Machine Shed outside of Des Moines before the address, when he stopped to speak to the man and others sitting in one of the restaurant’s booths.

“Can I pray for you real quick?” the man asked.

“Absolutely — come on!” Trump responded.

“Lord God, we give you thanks for this president,” the Iowan began.

“We pray for continued wisdom. We pray for discernment. We pray for health. We pray for more peace. We pray for protection against the world, the devil, the flesh, and all principalities, Lord,” he said.

WATCH: The incredible moment in an Iowa diner as man asks to pray for Trump. Trump’s response: “Absolutely!’pic.twitter.com/W3vNihiEPa — The Western Journal (@WesternJournalX) January 27, 2026

The man drew his brief prayer to a close, and those around Trump agreed with the sentiments he expressed with a hearty, “Amen!”

After the prayer, Trump thanked the man and said to other restaurant patrons nearby, “Great people in Iowa.”

Patron in Machine Shed restaurant in Iowa prays over President Trump 🙏🏼🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/OOG4uUZ0v5 — Margo Martin (@MargoMartin47) January 27, 2026

By principalities, the Iowa man was referring to spiritual warfare taking place in the unseen world.

The apostle Paul gave a glimpse into the ongoing spiritual war in the world, writing in Ephesians 6, “Finally, be strong in the Lord and in the strength of his might. Put on the whole armor of God, that you may be able to stand against the schemes of the devil.

“For we do not wrestle against flesh and blood, but against the rulers, against the authorities, against the cosmic powers over this present darkness, against the spiritual forces of evil in the heavenly places. Therefore take up the whole armor of God, that you may be able to withstand in the evil day, and having done all, to stand firm.”

Many Christian leaders have been exhorting people to pray for the nation and for President Trump, given the decisions he is having to make between war and peace in the Middle East, and dealing with the ongoing civil unrest in Minnesota.

On Jan. 14, evangelist Franklin Graham called for Americans to join together in prayer at noon local time that day for Trump and those serving in the administration.

“They need God to guide them and direct them, especially our president,” Graham said.

Reverend @Franklin_Graham is urging Americans to join a National Day of Prayer, lifting up the nation’s leaders: “OUR COUNTRY IS IN TROUBLE.” pic.twitter.com/dJwaPeTHrQ — FOX & Friends (@foxandfriends) January 14, 2026

Similarly, Dutch Sheets on his “Give Him 15” podcast earlier this month exhorted everyone to join in what’s called the “Big Ben Minute.”

During World War II, the British would take at least a minute at 9:00 p.m. daily to pray together in their fight against Nazi Germany.

Regarding protecting Trump and his team, Sheets prayed, “Release Your angels to have charge over them, to watch over, protect, and defend against all the schemes of darkness. According to Isaiah 28:18, we plead the blood of Jesus against all demonic powers set against President Trump and his administration. Shut the gates of sabotage!”

“And Father God, on the one-year anniversary of President Trump’s inauguration, we commit to You the year to come. Please make yourself known to President Trump in unmistakable ways. Show him Your love. Impart to him grace to stand even more effectively as a true father for the nation. And if he moves in any direction you deem detrimental, grant him wisdom to realign with Your heart and priorities,” he added.

Sheets concluded, “And Father, on the 250th anniversary of America’s independence, we ask you to take the lead. Move again with a freedom movement for America, and for the nations of the earth. Help us to be minutemen for this movement — move upon many to participate in the nightly minute of prayer. In Jesus’ name, amen.”

So be it! Let’s pray for Trump and the nation, that God’s will would be done.

