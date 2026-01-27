Share
Commentary
President Donald Trump greets patrons as he visits the Machine Shed restaurant on Jan. 27, 2026, in Urbandale, Iowa.
Commentary
President Donald Trump greets patrons as he visits the Machine Shed restaurant on Jan. 27, 2026, in Urbandale, Iowa. (Win McNamee / Getty Images)

WATCH: The Incredible Moment a Man in an Iowa Diner Asks to Pray for Trump, and Trump's Perfect Response

 By Randy DeSoto  January 27, 2026 at 4:15pm
Share

An Iowa man asked President Donald Trump if he could pray for him on Tuesday before the American leader was to deliver a speech about the economy.

Trump made a stop at the Machine Shed outside of Des Moines before the address, when he stopped to speak to the man and others sitting in one of the restaurant’s booths.

“Can I pray for you real quick?” the man asked.

“Absolutely — come on!” Trump responded.

“Lord God, we give you thanks for this president,” the Iowan began.

“We pray for continued wisdom. We pray for discernment. We pray for health. We pray for more peace. We pray for protection against the world, the devil, the flesh, and all principalities, Lord,” he said.

The man drew his brief prayer to a close, and those around Trump agreed with the sentiments he expressed with a hearty, “Amen!”

After the prayer, Trump thanked the man and said to other restaurant patrons nearby, “Great people in Iowa.”

Related:
Video: Anti-ICE Agitators Say Video of Woman Writhing in Pain Shows ICE Blew Part of Her Hand Off, But Look What We Found When We Slowed It Down

By principalities, the Iowa man was referring to spiritual warfare taking place in the unseen world.

The apostle Paul gave a glimpse into the ongoing spiritual war in the world, writing in Ephesians 6, “Finally, be strong in the Lord and in the strength of his might. Put on the whole armor of God, that you may be able to stand against the schemes of the devil.

“For we do not wrestle against flesh and blood, but against the rulers, against the authorities, against the cosmic powers over this present darkness, against the spiritual forces of evil in the heavenly places. Therefore take up the whole armor of God, that you may be able to withstand in the evil day, and having done all, to stand firm.”

Many Christian leaders have been exhorting people to pray for the nation and for President Trump, given the decisions he is having to make between war and peace in the Middle East, and dealing with the ongoing civil unrest in Minnesota.

On Jan. 14, evangelist Franklin Graham called for Americans to join together in prayer at noon local time that day for Trump and those serving in the administration.

“They need God to guide them and direct them, especially our president,” Graham said.

Similarly, Dutch Sheets on his “Give Him 15” podcast earlier this month exhorted everyone to join in what’s called the “Big Ben Minute.”

During World War II, the British would take at least a minute at 9:00 p.m. daily to pray together in their fight against Nazi Germany.

Regarding protecting Trump and his team, Sheets prayed, “Release Your angels to have charge over them, to watch over, protect, and defend against all the schemes of darkness. According to Isaiah 28:18, we plead the blood of Jesus against all demonic powers set against President Trump and his administration. Shut the gates of sabotage!”

“And Father God, on the one-year anniversary of President Trump’s inauguration, we commit to You the year to come. Please make yourself known to President Trump in unmistakable ways. Show him Your love. Impart to him grace to stand even more effectively as a true father for the nation. And if he moves in any direction you deem detrimental, grant him wisdom to realign with Your heart and priorities,” he added.

Sheets concluded, “And Father, on the 250th anniversary of America’s independence, we ask you to take the lead. Move again with a freedom movement for America, and for the nations of the earth. Help us to be minutemen for this movement — move upon many to participate in the nightly minute of prayer. In Jesus’ name, amen.”

So be it! Let’s pray for Trump and the nation, that God’s will would be done.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , ,
Share
Randy DeSoto
Contributing Journalist
Randy DeSoto has written more than 3,000 articles for The Western Journal since he began with the company in 2015. He is a graduate of West Point and Regent University School of Law. He is the author of the book "We Hold These Truths" and screenwriter of the political documentary "I Want Your Money."
Randy DeSoto wrote and was the assistant producer of the documentary film "I Want Your Money" about the perils of Big Government, comparing the presidencies of Ronald Reagan and Barack Obama. Randy is the author of the book "We Hold These Truths," which addresses how leaders have appealed to beliefs found in the Declaration of Independence at defining moments in our nation's history. He has been published in several political sites and newspapers.

Randy graduated from the United States Military Academy at West Point with a BS in political science and Regent University School of Law with a juris doctorate.
Birthplace
Harrisburg, Pennsylvania
Nationality
American
Honors/Awards
Graduated dean's list from West Point
Education
United States Military Academy at West Point, Regent University School of Law
Books Written
We Hold These Truths
Professional Memberships
Virginia and Pennsylvania state bars
Location
Phoenix, Arizona
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Entertainment, Faith




CNN's Navarro Calls Pretti 'Perfect Guy' She'd Want Daughter to Date Before Disturbing New Video Surfaces
Metro Los Angeles Forced to Reallocate Buses with 'Melania' Movie Ads After Grotesque Vandalism
Homan Promises 'Justice is Coming' to Those Funding and Organizing Interference with ICE Operations in Minneapolis
Breaking: New Video Reportedly Shows Alex Pretti Violently Attacking, Destroying Equipment on ICE Vehicle Days Before Shooting
'This Is Not a Game Show': Marco Rubio Refuses to Go Along with Dem Senator's Hearing Tactics
See more...

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.

Conversation