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Watch: Indiana Dem Accused of Being Drunk On Air After Eye-Popping Interview Makes Kamala Look Like Stone Sober Genius

 By Joe Saunders  October 13, 2026 at 5:30pm
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As first impressions go, this one was a doozy, even for a Democrat.

An Indiana county council candidate seeking election in November appeared on a local television station’s candidate forum last week with a performance that had social media erupting far beyond the Hoosier State.

But it was almost certainly not the kind of headlines candidate Jamie West was looking for.

Right from the start, West showed… attitude.



West acknowledged that she didn’t write an opening statement, but was just going to “say it out LOUD… like, from my heart, okay?”

How does Jamie West's interview compare to interviews from Kamala Harris?

She described herself as a mother of three grown children — “pretty successful, I’m proud of them” — and as the owner of a cleaning business and a “gig worker” who delivers groceries and packages.

“So if you trust me, you know, delivering your groceries, you should trust me with your vote,” she said, smiling and laughing.

Then it got serious, as West talked about how cuts in state funding could affect local firefighters.

However, it didn’t help her case that at one point she appeared to confuse the chief of police and fire chief — along with a deep hiccup — and choked up with emotion to the point she was on the verge of tears about losing “one of our firehouses.”

“Are you okay with that?” she demanded of her audience. “I’m not.”

Given that the speech sounded like it could have been delivered at a bar just before closing time, the video gave rise to suspicions that West had fortified herself before the forum with a little liquid courage.

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And naturally, it made some viewers think of Democrats Kamala Harris, Nancy Pelosi, and even Ohio gubernatorial candidate Amy Acton — all of whom have been suspected at various times of misadventures with the bottle.

Clearly, the race for the District 4 Council seat in Fayette County, Indiana — population about 23,000, approximately 60 miles from Indianapolis — doesn’t have the national implications of a Kamala Harris presidency, a Nancy Pelosi House speakership, or even an Amy Acton governorship of Ohio.

And given that Fayette County went for now-President Donald Trump in the 2024 election by 77 percent to 21 percent, it’s questionable how much chance a Democrat might have had in November anyway.

But Thursday’s candidate forum featuring West has attracted national attention.

And it’s not attention that Democrats are looking for on the eve of midterm elections. It just might bring back memories of the 2024 election — when their candidate lost to Trump everywhere that it mattered.

As one social media user put it:

“The Democrat candidate for Fayette County, Jamie West, is probably the only one who can make Kamala Harris look sober.”

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Joe Saunders
Story Editor
Joe has spent more than 30 years as a reporter, copy editor and metro desk editor in newsrooms in Pennsylvania, West Virginia and Florida. He's been with Liftable Media since 2015.
Joe has spent more than 30 years as a reporter, copy editor and metro editor in newsrooms in Pennsylvania, West Virginia and Florida. He's been with Liftable Media since 2015. Largely a product of Catholic schools, who discovered Ayn Rand in college, Joe is a lifelong newspaperman who learned enough about the trade to be skeptical of every word ever written. He was also lucky enough to have a job that didn't need a printing press to do it.
Birthplace
Philadelphia
Nationality
American




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