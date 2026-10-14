Watch: Indiana Dem Accused of Being Drunk On Air After Eye-Popping Interview Makes Kamala Look Like Stone Sober Genius

As first impressions go, this one was a doozy, even for a Democrat.

An Indiana county council candidate seeking election in November appeared on a local television station’s candidate forum last week with a performance that had social media erupting far beyond the Hoosier State.

But it was almost certainly not the kind of headlines candidate Jamie West was looking for.

Right from the start, West showed… attitude.







West acknowledged that she didn’t write an opening statement, but was just going to “say it out LOUD… like, from my heart, okay?”

How does Jamie West's interview compare to interviews from Kamala Harris? She's worse About the same She's better Your vote matters! To ensure your vote is counted, a verification link has been sent to . Please check your inbox and click the link in the email to verify your email address and complete your vote. Important: Your vote will not be counted until you click the verification link in the email. Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use She's worse 33% (59 votes) About the same 56% (99 votes) She's better 11% (19 votes)

She described herself as a mother of three grown children — “pretty successful, I’m proud of them” — and as the owner of a cleaning business and a “gig worker” who delivers groceries and packages.

“So if you trust me, you know, delivering your groceries, you should trust me with your vote,” she said, smiling and laughing.

Then it got serious, as West talked about how cuts in state funding could affect local firefighters.

However, it didn’t help her case that at one point she appeared to confuse the chief of police and fire chief — along with a deep hiccup — and choked up with emotion to the point she was on the verge of tears about losing “one of our firehouses.”

“Are you okay with that?” she demanded of her audience. “I’m not.”

Given that the speech sounded like it could have been delivered at a bar just before closing time, the video gave rise to suspicions that West had fortified herself before the forum with a little liquid courage.

This is NOT a skit. Jaime West, a Democrat running for Fayette County Council in Indiana, gave an EMBARRASSING interview where she appears to mumble and rant the entire time. Is she intoxicated?

https://t.co/oC6xVE49rL — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) October 13, 2026

This is WILD. I legit thought it was a skit/high school video project. It is 100% real. This is Jaime West (Democratic Party) – she’s running for election for Fayette County Council, District 4 in Indiana. I had to make sure she did not have a neurological disorder that could account for the slurred speech and insane rambling. She doesn’t. And even if she did have a diagnosed neurological disorder, “we have guns too!” after talking about firing all Republicans would ordinarily be disqualifying. “One of the penalties of refusing to participate in politics is that you end up being governed by your inferiors.” -Plato — Viva Frei (@thevivafrei) October 13, 2026

And naturally, it made some viewers think of Democrats Kamala Harris, Nancy Pelosi, and even Ohio gubernatorial candidate Amy Acton — all of whom have been suspected at various times of misadventures with the bottle.

WTH?!? Jamie West, who is running for Fayette County Council in Indiana, is slurring her words and seems wasted. Pelosi, Kamala, Amy Acton, now this. Is it now a required for Democrat female politicians to appear drunk or actually be drunk 24/7/365? https://t.co/Js0K2BT04A — Jay Gatling (@apinionsvary) October 13, 2026

Clearly, the race for the District 4 Council seat in Fayette County, Indiana — population about 23,000, approximately 60 miles from Indianapolis — doesn’t have the national implications of a Kamala Harris presidency, a Nancy Pelosi House speakership, or even an Amy Acton governorship of Ohio.

And given that Fayette County went for now-President Donald Trump in the 2024 election by 77 percent to 21 percent, it’s questionable how much chance a Democrat might have had in November anyway.

But Thursday’s candidate forum featuring West has attracted national attention.

And it’s not attention that Democrats are looking for on the eve of midterm elections. It just might bring back memories of the 2024 election — when their candidate lost to Trump everywhere that it mattered.

The Democrat candidate for Fayette County, Jamie West, is probably the only one who can make Kamala Harris look sober.

https://t.co/qrzG5l9g3y — Financelot (@FinanceLancelot) October 13, 2026

As one social media user put it:

“The Democrat candidate for Fayette County, Jamie West, is probably the only one who can make Kamala Harris look sober.”

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