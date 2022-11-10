Watch: Insane Car Chase Involves 3 Different Cars Across 2 California Counties

It didn’t involve a Buffalo Bills legend or a white Ford Bronco, but a recent car chase might very well be gunning for O.J. Simpson and the LAPD’s “Craziest California Car Chase” championship belt.

This wild tale began in Fullerton, a city in northern Orange County in California, at about 4:40 p.m. Wednesday, according to KNBC-TV.

Around that time, police flagged a driver in a black sedan to pull over for a failure to yield.

What might have been a routine ticket turned into anything but when the driver fled the police, reportedly leading them on a multi-crash, tri-vehicular, bi-county car chase through Southern California.

The first chapter of the chase began with that black sedan and ended with the alleged carjacker pulling into a townhome community in Fullerton.

At that point, authorities were already in pursuit, so perhaps thinking that if he switched cars, the police wouldn’t notice, the driver allegedly hijacked a white van and sped out of the community with authorities in pursuit again.

You can watch KNBC’s segment on the wild situation below:

In the second chapter, now featuring the white van, the alleged suspect decided to spread more general chaos, this time across two California counties. Police attempts to trap the vehicle were unsuccessful as the driver repeatedly rammed his pursuers until he could drive away again.

Eventually, the driver made it to the Los Angeles County area, where he then eventually abandoned the white van.

In one of the crazier scenes of this whole ordeal, the suspect could then be seen entering a home before re-emerging and stealing a family’s truck on national television.

Sadly for the Benitez family, whose truck was the one taken, they told KNBC that they had just purchased the truck for work after saving up for two years.

The final chapter of the story ended with the suspect eventually getting cornered at a gas station in Los Angeles.

Shots were reportedly fired, though it’s unclear whether anyone was hit. Bullet holes were seen in the window.

You can watch that harrowing scene below:

The suspect was handcuffed and was eventually carted off in an ambulance. It’s a small but deserving punishment for someone who appeared to have caused such rampant mayhem (and destruction) and hurt so many innocent people.

In the meantime, as he was apprehended, he will eventually be facing a trial for his alleged misdeeds.

As crazy as the above scenario was, given that it appeared to be lifted straight out of a “Grand Theft Auto” video game, it’s unfortunately just the latest example of the rising crime rampant in major deep-blue states like California and New York.

