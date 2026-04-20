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US Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff General Dan Caine speaks as he looks at a map of the Strait of Hormuz in the Pentagon in Washington, DC on April 16, 2026.
US Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff General Dan Caine speaks as he looks at a map of the Strait of Hormuz in the Pentagon in Washington, DC on April 16, 2026. (Saul Loeb - AFP / Getty Images)

Watch: Iranian Ship Tries Running Blockade, Gets Engine Room Blown Apart by US Destroyer and It's Caught on Film

 By Jack Davis  April 20, 2026 at 5:34am
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President Donald Trump vowed Sunday that there would be “no more Mr. Nice Guy” as American forces seized an Iranian cargo ship trying to run the blockade of Iran .

On Saturday, the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps closed the Strait of Hormuz, defying statement from its own government Friday that the strait would be open to commercial shipping from all nations.

Iran also stopped two ships from sailing through the strait.

“Iran decided to fire bullets yesterday in the Strait of Hormuz — A Total Violation of our Ceasefire Agreement! Many of them were aimed at a French Ship, and a Freighter from the United Kingdom. That wasn’t nice, was it?” Trump posted on Truth Social.

Trump noted the IRGC wanted to be the “tough guy,” but noted that by closing the strait, they are ensuring no ships get through to Iranian ports as well.

“They’re helping us without knowing, and they are the ones that lose with the closed passage, $500 Million Dollars a day! The United States loses nothing. In fact, many Ships are headed, right now, to the U.S., Texas, Louisiana, and Alaska, to load up,” he wrote.

In the post, Trump said he has not given up trying to make a deal, writing, “My Representatives are going to Islamabad, Pakistan — They will be there tomorrow evening, for Negotiations.”

“We’re offering a very fair and reasonable DEAL, and I hope they take it because, if they don’t, the United States is going to knock out every single Power Plant, and every single Bridge, in Iran,” he wrote.

Trump said the choice was a deal or destruction.

“NO MORE MR. NICE GUY! They’ll come down fast, they’ll come down easy and, if they don’t take the DEAL, it will be my Honor to do what has to be done, which should have been done to Iran, by other Presidents, for the last 47 years. IT’S TIME FOR THE IRAN KILLING MACHINE TO END!” Trump posted.

Trump’s hard line message came as U.S. Central Command said American forces boarded an Iranian cargo ship on Sunday.

“U.S. forces operating in the Arabian Sea enforced naval blockade measures against an Iranian-flagged cargo vessel attempting to sail toward an Iranian port, April 19,” a post of X said.

Related:
Iranian Economy on the Brink: US Blockade Leaves Country with Weeks of Oil Production Left

“Guided-missile destroyer USS Spruance (DDG 111) intercepted M/V Touska as it transited the north Arabian Sea at 17 knots enroute to Bandar Abbas, Iran. American forces issued multiple warnings and informed the Iranian-flagged vessel it was in violation of the U.S. blockade.

“After Touska’s crew failed to comply with repeated warnings over a six-hour period, Spruance directed the vessel to evacuate its engine room. Spruance disabled Touska’s propulsion by firing several rounds from the destroyer’s 5-inch MK 45 Gun into Touska’s engine room.”

“U.S. Marines from the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit later boarded the non-compliant vessel, which remains in U.S. custody,” the post said.

“American forces acted in a deliberate, professional, and proportional manner to ensure compliance. Since the blockade’s commencement, U.S. forces have directed 25 commercial vessels to turn around or return to an Iranian port.”

Trump noted on Truth Social that the Navy “gave them fair warning to stop. The Iranian crew refused to listen, so our Navy ship stopped them right in their tracks by blowing a hole in the engine room.”

“Right now, U.S. Marines have custody of the vessel. The TOUSKA is under U.S. Treasury Sanctions because of their prior history of illegal activity. We have full custody of the ship, and are seeing what’s on board!” Trump wrote.

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Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Location
New York City
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Foreign Policy, Military & Defense Issues




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