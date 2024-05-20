Share
Watch: Iranians Break Into Celebration as Notoriously Brutal President Is Confirmed Dead

 By Jack Davis  May 20, 2024 at 7:16am
As official mourning for Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi was declared by Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei, other Iranians at home and abroad celebrated his death.

Early Monday, rescue teams found the charred wreckage of the helicopter that went down Sunday carrying Raisi, Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian and six other passengers and crew, according to Reuters.

All aboard the chopper were killed when it went down in a remote region while returning from neighboring Azerbaijan.

The 63-year-old Raisi had been president since 2021 and clamped down fiercely against dissent and protests in 2022.

As NBC News noted, he acquired the nickname “Butcher of Tehran” after the execution of several thousand political prisoners following the end of the Iran-Iraq war in 1988.

That and other repressive actions led to multiple people in Iran and elsewhere posting videos to social media to celebrate Raisi’s death.

Among those celebrating were Mersedeh Shahinkar and Sima Moradbeigi, who showed themselves dancing and smiling.

Shahinkar was blinded during the 2022 protests; Moradbeigi lost the use of one arm after a guard shot her.

Maryam Rajavi, president-elect of the National Council of Resistance of Iran, said Raisi’s death represented a “monumental strategic blow to the mullahs’ Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei and the entire regime,” voicing the hope that it could lead to a rebellion, according to the U.K.’s Daily Mail.

“The curse of mothers and those seeking justice for the executed, along with the damnation of the Iranian people and history, mark the legacy of Ebrahim Raisi, the notorious perpetrator of the 1988 massacre of political prisoners,” she said.

Although Raisi is gone, the regime that installed him as president remains, Sima Shine, a former senior official in the Mossad, Israel’s foreign intelligence agency, told The New York Times.

“From Israel’s point of view, I don’t see any achievement in his being replaced by some other radical conservative Iranian,” Shine said. “The president is not the most important person in Iran.”

Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
