Watch: Iranians Break Into Celebration as Notoriously Brutal President Is Confirmed Dead

As official mourning for Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi was declared by Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei, other Iranians at home and abroad celebrated his death.

Early Monday, rescue teams found the charred wreckage of the helicopter that went down Sunday carrying Raisi, Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian and six other passengers and crew, according to Reuters.

All aboard the chopper were killed when it went down in a remote region while returning from neighboring Azerbaijan.

The 63-year-old Raisi had been president since 2021 and clamped down fiercely against dissent and protests in 2022.

As NBC News noted, he acquired the nickname “Butcher of Tehran” after the execution of several thousand political prisoners following the end of the Iran-Iraq war in 1988.

That and other repressive actions led to multiple people in Iran and elsewhere posting videos to social media to celebrate Raisi’s death.

Saqqez – Using fireworks, people express their joy and happiness over crashing the helicopter of Islamic Republic President Ebrahim Raisi and his possible death. pic.twitter.com/PBCKKwbCek — Soran Khateri (@sorankhateri) May 19, 2024

Just a few months ago, Ebrahim Raisi executed her son, Now, she’s dancing over his death in a helicopter crash.

I told you Iranian women are wounded, but unbowed to their oppressors.

My social media is flooded with videos of the family members of those killed by the President of… pic.twitter.com/y2PR1XkGGx — Masih Alinejad 🏳️ (@AlinejadMasih) May 20, 2024

– Have some cookies

-The occasion?

-Well, we both know the occasion.

Laughter.

This video I received from inside Iran speaks volumes about how oppressed people celebrate the death of their oppressors like Ebrahim Raisi. #IranIsHappy

pic.twitter.com/YcmADvamiS — Masih Alinejad 🏳️ (@AlinejadMasih) May 20, 2024

Very happy Iranians in London following the confirmed death of Iranian President Raisi. Refreshing to not see terrorist sympathisers for a change in London. pic.twitter.com/A31nWEyNkJ — Chris Rose (@ArchRose90) May 20, 2024

Among those celebrating were Mersedeh Shahinkar and Sima Moradbeigi, who showed themselves dancing and smiling.

Shahinkar was blinded during the 2022 protests; Moradbeigi lost the use of one arm after a guard shot her.

Two Iranian women who have faced the brutality of the Islamic regime celebrate the news that President Raisi’s helicopter crashed. Mersedeh Shahinkar was blinded in one eye while protesting against the Islamic Republic in the aftermath of the 2022 murder of Jina Mahsa Amini.… pic.twitter.com/9dWqbhvsaO — Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yashar) May 20, 2024

Maryam Rajavi, president-elect of the National Council of Resistance of Iran, said Raisi’s death represented a “monumental strategic blow to the mullahs’ Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei and the entire regime,” voicing the hope that it could lead to a rebellion, according to the U.K.’s Daily Mail.

Has Joe Biden’s presidency made America less secure? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 100% (31 Votes) No: 0% (0 Votes)

“The curse of mothers and those seeking justice for the executed, along with the damnation of the Iranian people and history, mark the legacy of Ebrahim Raisi, the notorious perpetrator of the 1988 massacre of political prisoners,” she said.

Although Raisi is gone, the regime that installed him as president remains, Sima Shine, a former senior official in the Mossad, Israel’s foreign intelligence agency, told The New York Times.

“From Israel’s point of view, I don’t see any achievement in his being replaced by some other radical conservative Iranian,” Shine said. “The president is not the most important person in Iran.”

An Important Message from Our Staff: In just a few months, the world is going to change forever. The 2024 election is the single most important election of our lifetime. We here at The Western Journal are committed to covering it in a way the establishment media simply will not: We will tell the truth, and they will lie. But Big Tech and the elites don’t want the truth out. That’s why they have cut us off from 90% of advertisers. Imagine if someone cut your monthly income by 90%. That’s what they’ve done to people like us. As a staff, we are asking you to join us to fight this once-in-a-lifetime fight. Without you not only will The Western Journal fail, but America will fail also. As Benjamin Franklin said, “We must all hang together, or assuredly we shall all hang separately.” Will you support The Western Journal today and become a member? A Western Journal Membership costs less than one coffee and breakfast sandwich each month, and it gets you access to ALL of our content — news, commentary, and premium articles. You’ll experience a radically reduced number of ads, and most importantly you will be vitally supporting the fight for America’s soul in 2024. This is the time. America will live or die based on what happens this year. Please join us to get the real truth out and to fight the elites, Big Tech, and the people who want America to fail. Together, we really can save the country. Thank you for your support! P.S. Please stand with us!

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.