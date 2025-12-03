Watch: Irish 'New Republican Movement' Declares Local Politicians Legit Targets Over Mass Immigration - But Is the Video Real?

Is it real, or is it a psy-op? Either way, it proves the same point.

In short, when elites regularly ignore the people’s will, the people will eventually take matters into their own hands.

In a video posted Monday to the social media platform X, a group calling itself the “New Republican Movement” announced that it now considered local officials in the Newry, Mourne, and Down areas of Ireland as complicit in migrants’ mass invasion of their communities, and therefore as legitimate targets of vigilante justice.

Three masked individuals, armed and dressed in black, appeared in the video. The green, white, and orange Irish flag hung in the background.

“We are proud men of Ireland,” the lone speaker said as he read from a script. “We are patriots. Your policies and decision-making in regards to flooding our communities with undocumented, military-age men is not acceptable. We will not sit back any longer and watch our culture and religion destroyed by the people we put in power.”

The speaker then cited another grievance common among Western conservative populists.

“Also the sexual indoctrination of our children in schools has not went unnoticed either,” he added.

Next came the specific and rather chilling threat.

“The New Republican Movement will take immediate action against anyone who threatens our ways of life and the safety of our women and children,” he continued. “We have your addresses and know your movements. Every one of you are legitimate targets as of today. — The New Republican Movement, 28-11-25.”

Newry A new group called the “New Republican Movement” have claimed local representatives are “legitimate targets”. Mass immigration and the indoctrination of children is schools are mentioned as reasons for their existence. pic.twitter.com/Q4bw0puPPj — Real News Éire (@real_eire) December 1, 2025

According to the Belfast Telegraph, Irish authorities have launched a criminal investigation.

Meanwhile, elected officials have denounced the video.

“The sinister threats issued by faceless thugs against elected members of Newry, Mourne and Down are an attack on democracy and on the mandate each of us as elected members receives from the public,” MP Dáire Hughes of the leftist Sinn Féin party said. “Let me be crystal clear: these faceless individuals represent no one and they will not deter me or my party colleagues from carrying out our work, every day, representing our constituents.”

Of course, the question of authenticity remains.

During the tyrannical administration of former President Joe Biden, for instance, Americans grew accustomed to seeing social media clips of supposed “white supremacists” marching in masks and khakis. Savvy X users rolled their eyes and dismissed those clowns as likely federal agents.

You know the “White Surpremacist” “Patriot Front” group that dressed in khakis that was rumored to be Feds….. they disbanded the same day Kash Patel as FBI Director! 😆 🤣 pic.twitter.com/KUoS43UbuZ — Joshua T. Hosler (@JoshuaHosler) March 9, 2025

These guys just disappeared… They were used to push the “white supremacy” scam created by the Biden Admin. They still need to be fired, publicly shamed and prosecuted. We know they were Feds. The masks and matching khakis.pic.twitter.com/vQJhzsoobv — C3 (@C_3C_3) May 15, 2025

Likewise, the Capitol incursion of Jan. 6, 2021, included many elements seemingly consistent with federal entrapment.

We know, therefore, the lengths that our globalist-dominated governments will go to discredit conservative populists.

Thus, if the “New Republican Movement” turns out to be a psy-op orchestrated by Irish globalists to discredit the pro-family and anti-immigration agendas, it will prove the same point it would have proved had it been authentic: Western elites have arrayed themselves against the people they supposedly represent.

In 2024, Americans elected President Donald Trump in part because we noticed the crimes our elites have committed against us. Now, despite some noteworthy successes — peace deals and a closed border leap to mind — the Trump administration faces a palpable ferment from populists who want to see the results for which they voted, particularly in holding diabolical elites accountable.

Citizens of the West unite in decrying political violence because we believe that our elected governments eventually will effect our will through peaceful means.

What happens when we no longer believe that? Let the pages of history answer that question.

